Bryson DeChambeau hit a wild LIV Golf money milestone on Sunday, as he won the league’s inaugural Korea event.

First, some context. The 31-year-old lifted his third title on the Saudi-backed circuit and a first since September 2023, when he won LIV Golf Chicago.

It was a timely win for DeChambeau ahead of next week’s PGA Championship and ended a tough start to the year for the American.

He previously failed to close a two-shot lead in Miami, then lost to Rory McIlroy at the Masters before coming unstuck at LIV Golf Mexico City last week.

At last, he hoisted silverware at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, albeit after an inspired fightback from Crushers GC teammate Charles Howell III.

With the title, DeChambeau banked another $4 million, as well as his share of the $3 million team prize that his side won. And that’s where things get interesting.

The $4.75 million payout means DeChambeau has now earned more money in LIV Golf events than he has in PGA Tour-sanctioned events.

Including the four major championships, he has netted $35,270,287 from 149 starts on the established American circuit. His LIV earnings, in comparison, make for incredible reading.

LIV Golf Korea was DeChambeau’s 39th tournament since jumping ship and, in that period, he’s raked in a cool $39,632,428 – from individual and team competition.

That’s over $4 million more for 110 fewer starts. Per event, that equals $236,713 on the PGA Tour and $1,016,216 on LIV.

Of the win, DeChambeau said: “My goal is to win every tournament that I show up to. Scottie is on a great run. Joaquin Niemann is on a great run. Jon Rahm has been playing well.

“There’s a lot of star-studded talent out there right now that’s going to be in the PGA Championship. We’re going to be battling it out.

“Glad to have pushed through in this victory and won this event, but there’s a lot more work to be done this year.

“There are three more majors, and my eyes are focused on that with all the other LIV events, doing my absolute best in every single event I show up to.”

Meanwhile, he revealed exactly what happens with the team earnings, which also sees the second-place team share $1.5 million and the third-place team split $500,000.

“At the end of the year, if we’re in profit, we get a kickback,” he explained. “So, we’re incentivised from the team aspect to win quite heavily.

“We’re working on some thoughts around that moving forward, but we’ll have more hopefully here soon. We’re figuring that end of the bit out, but from what I feel and what we all feel, we are heavily incentivised.”

