Bryson DeChambeau has offered a solution to slow play at The Open after his pairing was put on the clock on Saturday.

The American, playing alongside England’s Nathan Kimsey, was warned as he carded third round 68 to reach two-under for the tournament.

“I think it would be more fair towards everybody,” he said. “If somebody is playing slower, the guy can go up to him and say, ‘Hey, man, you’re over par with your time.’

“All you do is you just time them for every single shot. He gets there and puts the bag down, and how long it takes him to hit that shot and how long it takes him to walk to the green.

“It’s not rocket science. I hope there’s a better system out there at some point in time.”

DeChambeau was timed on the 17th hole at Royal Portrush after hitting his tee shot on the par-4.

He said he was playing as fast as he possibly could from tee to green, albeit blamed his pace of play on being deliberate with his putter.

“Understand we were struggling with pace the whole day,” the 31-year-old conceded. “I was moving my butt as fast as I could. Greens were really tricky. I was trying to read them right.

“We just kept losing time. Unfortunately, on the 16-17 exchange, you’ve got a downhill drivable hole you can play pretty quick if you get in the right spot.

“They did that, and we just lost more time to the group in front of us, and they put us on the clock, which is unfortunate.”

DeChambeau continued: “But when it comes to iron shots, off the tee, I’m pretty fast. It’s like DJ [Dustin Johnson], he’s really slow on the putting greens, and then he’s incredibly fast on his full swing shots, second shots into it.”

Pace of play has been lambasted by players since Thursday’s marathon opening round, and DeChambeau even labelled it “out of control”.

In addition to his earlier offering, the Crushers GC captain floated another well-discussed idea.

“You time how long someone takes individually, and then you separate that from the other person playing,” he said.

“You start/stop on him the whole entire thing. It’s one way. I’m not saying it’s the answer. I’m definitely not somebody that has the most experience or knowledge on it.

“If somebody has a different way of monitoring it, I hope they make it.”

Meanwhile, fellow LIV golfer Jon Rahm also chimed in on the longer rounds at the final men’s major of the year.

“When you have 150 plus the first two rounds, every single major except the Masters, obviously, is going to be longer rounds. It’s just what it is,” the Spaniard said.

“We don’t have — in smaller fields when you have less people, and even in threesomes in small fields, you don’t really have that issue. Once they get to the Playoffs or DP World championship or Abu Dhabi, those are not things that become an issue.

“I think there’s so many players and there’s so many opportunities to where the game can get delayed, you can reach the second hole, you can reach 5, you can let them finish or they’re going to wave up, you can reach 7, you can reach 12, then plenty of holes like 16 where things can get lengthened, that’s just going to happen.

“It’s the flow of the game. There’s very little you can do to make those rounds a lot shorter. That’s just the nature of the game.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.