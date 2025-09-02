Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau has been absent from the Ryder Cup stage for four years, and the LIV Golf man is already making up for lost time.

DeChambeau’s face appeared during Europe’s Ryder Cup captain’s picks on Monday, with the American talking up what sort of atmosphere can be expected at Bethpage Black.

Much has been said about the reception the Europeans will be met with when arriving in New York, and DeChambeau has become the latest to weigh in.

“Whatever expectation they should have [about the fans], they should double it. I don’t think they’re ready for it,” the LIV man said during a promo video during Donald’s picks on Monday.

The European captain is more than aware of the challenge facing his team on away soil, but Donald will be making sure his team is ready to go.

“If you’re prepared and you’re ready, we understand what’s going to happen to us,” Donald said.

“It’s our reaction to that that’s really important. We all have fears. We all have anxieties and we all find Ryder Cups pressurised, but these are top athletes that understand how to walk towards that fear.

“You want to embrace what a Ryder Cup represents and part of that is embracing the crowd and embracing that atmosphere and certainly these guys will be ready for that.”

It came after Donald announced the second half of his team, with the former world No. 1 naming his six captain’s picks.

Completing his 12-man squad, Donald named Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick as his picks.

They join Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton, who qualified automatically.

It is a near-identical team to the one that ran out comfortable winners in Rome in 2023.

The only change sees Nicolai Hojgaard replaced by his twin brother Rasmus, who is the only rookie in the European setup.

