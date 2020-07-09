search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau just broke a 15-year-old record held by Tiger Woods

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau just broke a 15-year-old record held by Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan06 July, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour Tiger Woods Stats justin ray Driving Distance OWGR Tour News
Bryson De Chambeau Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryson DeChambeau continued his remarkable recent form by winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic – his sixth PGA Tour title.

In so doing, the 26-year-old extended his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes on the tour to seven, broke into the top-100 for career prize money and climbed to No.7 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

However, arguably the most impressive thing he did was to break a Tiger Woods record that had stood for 15 years.

And by ‘break’, we mean obliterate.

• DeChambeau confronts TV cameraman

• WATCH - The worst drive you'll ever see from a pro

• European Tour lifts suspension of Olesen

In the 2005 Open Championship at St Andrews, Woods averaged 341.5 yards off the tee as he won the Claret Jug for a second time.

That was the longest average measured driving distance recorded by a winner of an event in PGA Tour history.

Over the weekend, DeChambeau shattered that mark.

Per golf stats guru Justin Ray, the Californian averaged an incredible 350.6 yards off the tee at Detroit Golf Club across for the week. The closest anybody had got to Woods’ record since it was set was Dustin Johnson, who averaged 341.3 yards in his 2016 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational victory.

In the final round alone, DeChambeau averaged an eye-watering 360.5 yards. His longest drive across the four days measured 377 yards at the par-5 17th during the opening round. All told, he had 47 drives of 300 yards or more in the tournament, matching a record for a winner set by JB Holmes in his 2006 Phoenix Open victory.

• Paul Lawrie launches new Scottish pro tour

• Players to face longest hole in golf this week

Unsurprisingly, DeChambeau ranked first in Driving Distance as well as Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (+6.672) and Strokes Gained: Putting (+7.831) at Detroit. Much more surprising is the fact that he became the first player to lead in both of those Strokes Gained categories and win since 2004.

And just one more little nugget for you: Bryson is a combined 69-under-par since golf resumed from its COVID-19 hiatus. That’s 20 shots better (relation to par) than his nearest challenger, Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Rocket Mortgage Classic

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Stats

Related Articles - justin ray

Related Articles - Driving Distance

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cocky amateur ROASTED by LPGA stars for ridiculous tweet
Gemma Dryburgh makes history with Rose Ladies Series win
Fourball golf allowed to resume in Scotland
Tiger Woods announces comeback date
Trio to tee it up this week - despite testing POSITIVE for COVID

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow