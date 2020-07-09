Bryson DeChambeau just broke a 15-year-old record held by Tiger Woods

Bryson DeChambeau continued his remarkable recent form by winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic – his sixth PGA Tour title.



In so doing, the 26-year-old extended his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes on the tour to seven, broke into the top-100 for career prize money and climbed to No.7 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

However, arguably the most impressive thing he did was to break a Tiger Woods record that had stood for 15 years.

And by ‘break’, we mean obliterate.

In the 2005 Open Championship at St Andrews, Woods averaged 341.5 yards off the tee as he won the Claret Jug for a second time.

That was the longest average measured driving distance recorded by a winner of an event in PGA Tour history.

Over the weekend, DeChambeau shattered that mark.

Per golf stats guru Justin Ray, the Californian averaged an incredible 350.6 yards off the tee at Detroit Golf Club across for the week. The closest anybody had got to Woods’ record since it was set was Dustin Johnson, who averaged 341.3 yards in his 2016 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational victory.

In the final round alone, DeChambeau averaged an eye-watering 360.5 yards. His longest drive across the four days measured 377 yards at the par-5 17th during the opening round. All told, he had 47 drives of 300 yards or more in the tournament, matching a record for a winner set by JB Holmes in his 2006 Phoenix Open victory.

Unsurprisingly, DeChambeau ranked first in Driving Distance as well as Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (+6.672) and Strokes Gained: Putting (+7.831) at Detroit. Much more surprising is the fact that he became the first player to lead in both of those Strokes Gained categories and win since 2004.

And just one more little nugget for you: Bryson is a combined 69-under-par since golf resumed from its COVID-19 hiatus. That’s 20 shots better (relation to par) than his nearest challenger, Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

