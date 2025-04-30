Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau has come under fire after a video emerged showing a furious rant before last week’s LIV Golf event in Mexico.

DeChambeau finished joint runner-up in Mexico City on Sunday, in his first start since falling away on the final day of the Masters.

But another strong result on the Saudi-backed circuit did not mean the US Open champion was in any way enamoured by the setup at the Club de Golf Chapultepec – and in particular the bunkers.

New sand in the shallow traps proved problematic for the LIV stars throughout the 54-hole event at Chapultepec, and it appeared DeChambeau had already seen enough after his practice round.

“Worst f****** bunkers ever,” he said in a video shared by Perisgolf on Instagram. “The worst.”

After struggling to chunk his ball out on one hole, DeChambeau was asked if the problem was down to wet sand.

“No, no!” he exclaimed, “you have the f****** thumb roller. What the hell. You can hurt somebody’s wrist. You can break somebody’s wrist. You can’t even get it out. It’s so bad.”

The Chapultepec course is a former home of the Mexico Open and hosted the old World Golf Championship events on four occasions.

The venue is played at 7,800 feet above sea level, which allowed DeChambeau to regularly hit drives over 400 yards during a tournament in which distance calculations needed to be significantly adjusted.

DeChambeau had the 36-hole lead in Mexico, but managed only a level par 71 in his final round as Joaquin Niemann stormed to his fifth LIV title with a sublime 65.

The Crushers GC captain has now travelled 7,000 miles ahead of this week’s inaugural LIV event in South Korea.