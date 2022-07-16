Bryson DeChambeau loses major sponsor on eve of Open

Bryson DeChambeau has been dealt another blow less than two days before the start of the Open.

According to Golf Digest, the 28-year-old's long-time ball sponsor Bridgestone has confirmed he is no longer a staff player as a result of his involvement in LIV Golf.

He has used Bridgestone products, most recently its Tour B X ball including at his victory in the 2020 US Open, since 2016.

According to reports, the split – attributed to the brand’s association, including tournament sponsorship, with the PGA Tour - is “amicable”.

DeChambeau made the switch to the Saudi-backed LIV Series ahead of its second event in Portland earlier this month, and as a result has been suspended from the PGA Tour.

Despite the end of the official partnership, DeChambeau is expected to continue using Bridgestone balls for the immediate future, including at St Andrews this week in the 150th Open Championship.

He had previously spoken of his desire to be involved in the research and development aspect of the company’s process.

Bridgestone continues to have significant star power in the upper echelons of both the men’s and women’s games thanks to its deals with Tiger Woods and Lexi Thompson.

It also counts Fred Couples and Jason Day among its staffers.