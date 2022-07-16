search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau loses major sponsor on eve of Open

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau loses major sponsor on eve of Open

By Jamie Hall12 July, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau Bridgestone PGA Tour LIV Golf
Bryson De Chambeau Surgery

Bryson DeChambeau has been dealt another blow less than two days before the start of the Open.

According to Golf Digest, the 28-year-old's long-time ball sponsor Bridgestone has confirmed he is no longer a staff player as a result of his involvement in LIV Golf.

He has used Bridgestone products, most recently its Tour B X ball including at his victory in the 2020 US Open, since 2016.

• Jack Nicklaus addresses Greg Norman furore

• When and where to watch The Open on TV

According to reports, the split – attributed to the brand’s association, including tournament sponsorship, with the PGA Tour - is “amicable”.

DeChambeau made the switch to the Saudi-backed LIV Series ahead of its second event in Portland earlier this month, and as a result has been suspended from the PGA Tour.

Despite the end of the official partnership, DeChambeau is expected to continue using Bridgestone balls for the immediate future, including at St Andrews this week in the 150th Open Championship.

He had previously spoken of his desire to be involved in the research and development aspect of the company’s process.

• Jack Nicklaus made honourary citizen of St Andrews

• Spieth shuts down LIV Golf rumours

Bridgestone continues to have significant star power in the upper echelons of both the men’s and women’s games thanks to its deals with Tiger Woods and Lexi Thompson.

It also counts Fred Couples and Jason Day among its staffers.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Bridgestone

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The 150th Open: Full prize money payout
Heartbroken Rory McIlroy praises Cameron Smith's 'unbelievable week'
Cam Smith breaks Rory McIlroy’s heart to win 150th Open
Reports: Sergio Garcia QUITS DP World Tour
Paul Casey: LIV stars could turn to Asian Tour for ranking points

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow