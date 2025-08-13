Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau has claimed drug testing is “more rigorous” on the LIV Golf League than the PGA Tour.

The two-time US Open champion made the admission during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show.

In a wide ranging conversation – which flipped from the future of men’s professional golf to being hired by president Donald Trump for a new role in the White House – DeChambeau briefly touched on the testing policy of the breakaway league in comparison to his old domain.

“It’s actually a lot more rigorous than the other side,” DeChambeau said.

This is not the first time player has commented on LIV’s diligence when it comes to anti-doping.

Last August, Graeme McDowell became the first player in the fledgling league’s history to violate the anti-doping regulations.

It was determined the Northern Irishman had used a “decongestant medicine that included a banned substance” during a LIV event in Nashville.

Later, McDowell explained he had used a Vicks nasal spray to help his cold symptoms and did not realise it contained a substance that was on the prohibited list.

He was suspended for one event and fined $125,000.

Afterwards, McDowell made an interesting claim in his apology on social media.

“Unlike some other tours LIV enforces these rules rigorously, which made this situation particularly challenging for me.

“However, I accept the rules and penalties – they are essential for maintaining the integrity of the sport.”

McDowell also clarified: “As a professional golfer, I understand the importance of checking all medications and the option to apply for a Theraputic Use Exemption (TUE).

“Unfortunately I did not think to do this due to the over the counter nature of this medicine, and I deeply regret the oversight. I fully accept the sanctions imposed by LIV.”