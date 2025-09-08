Sign up for our daily newsletter
It was always going to be a monumental mission, but the speed in which the Sunday singles turned into a procession at the Walker Cup will have been galling for the Great Britain and Ireland side.
Huge outsiders heading to Cypress Point, the GB&I team led by Dean Robertson were so impressive in trailing only 6.5-5.5 on day one, before halving the morning foursomes to stay one adrift.
But such optimism was soon wiped out on Sunday afternoon, with the dominant American side showcasing their enviable strength in depth by romping to a 17-9 victory.
Gavin Tiernan claimed the GB&I’s only singles victory, while Connor Graham mustered a half as the rampant US side won 8.5 of the ten singles points 0n offer.
The Americans were cheered on by Bryson DeChambeau, who made the surprise trip to California ten years on from his only appearance in the contest.
It marked the fifth victory in a row for the US in the 50th playing of the famous amateur match.
“We came here with a focus to raise our standard, to emulate what’s only been done a couple of times in over 100 years,” Robertson said afterwards.
“We had a belief. We had a goal, and the goal was 13 and a half points. Even at lunchtime today, we had to come out and we had to get momentum. But the red went on the board early.
“We were in it though. We fought hard. Our foursomes performances were exceptional. I think the big difference for us is we need to be better putters.
“The US team is loaded with talented individuals. We are too. But certainly when it came right down to it, we never really managed to see out some of the games. Then this afternoon team USA performed brilliantly. Hats off and big congratulations to them. They’ve played fantastic.”
