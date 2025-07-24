Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau has made a temporary caddie change for LIV Golf’s UK event this week.

DeChambeau confirmed to bunkered.co.uk at the JCB Golf & Country Club on Wednesday that his regular bagman Greg Bodine is missing for personal reasons.

Instead, the two-time major champion is calling upon a familiar face, his former longtime looper Tim Tucker.

“He’s filling in for ‘G-Bo’ right now, who has got some family stuff to attend to,” DeChambeau said.

Tucker was DeChambeau’s caddie as he rose to prominence in the professional ranks from the summer of 2016 up until June 2021.

They split for a short period in 2017, but DeChambeau had Tucker on the bag for eight PGA Tour wins, as well as his first US Open win at Winged Foot in 2020.

Tucker has since caddied for players including Kurt Kitayama, while stepping away to run a business facilitating luxury golf travel for visitors to Bandon Dunes.

DeChambeau, in good spirits as the favourite in Staffordshire, also reflected on last week’s intriguing week at Royal Portrush.

The American was 16-under par for his final 54 holes, finishing inside the top-ten for only the second time in the Open after starting with a seven-over 78.

“Imagine if I would have done the other way,” he told bunkered.co.uk.

“If I would have gone and played three great rounds in the shot 78 in the final round, I’d have been a choker.

“I’d have been a chokester and now all of a sudden everybody loves me because I played well the last three days.

“I think it’s funny. It’s good perspective for people. You have to play four good rounds of golf and I didn’t.”

