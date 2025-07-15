Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau has thrown his weight behind LIV Golf’s latest move for world ranking points – but he would like to see the league make three changes.

The Saudi-backed startup submitted a new application on June 30, which is currently under review by the OWGR.

It previously failed in attempts to secure inclusion in the system, but new LIV CEO Scott O’Neil said in a statement that he was confident of reaching a different outcome.

And DeChambeau reckons a few simple tweaks to the circuit could prove effective.

“I don’t know fully,” he said at Royal Portrush when asked what could sway the governing body. “I would say that there are definitely grounds upon which we can change some things.

“Definitely relegation for sure, more pathways into LIV. I think a global tour, more association to a global tour would be great for a feeder system into LIV.

“Those things, I think, could help quite a bit. Albeit I don’t know the details, I think those are a few of the bigger points.”

DeChambeau, 31, backed the renewed application itself, insisting that LIV is moving in the right direction.

“Yeah, I think it’s great that we’re — I don’t know, do you guys think we should get points? I would say that we’ve got some pretty good players over there,” he said.

“Going through the right process is important, and I think Scott and all of us are looking forward to going through that process and getting it done the right way. We’re excited for that.

“Where do I think LIV is currently? It’s moving in the right direction. We’re commercialising. We’ve got some good partners aboard with us now.

“Is it taking longer than we would have thought? Yeah, but we’re okay with that. I think Scott’s okay with that, and H.E. is. I’m not going to speak for him, but I think he is too. We’ll see where it goes.

The two-time US Open champ, meanwhile, clarified that he isn’t part of the discussions to gain world ranking points, but has provided feedback to O’Neil.

He also said the stars of LIV Golf ‘deserve’ the recognition.

“They’re playing some incredible golf every week, and I think having a system in place for us as players would benefit the ecosystem of the game tremendously, especially for fans.”

