search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau “not confident” after wrist injury

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau “not confident” after wrist injury

By Jamie Hall24 March, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau PGA Tour WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Tour News Richard Bland
Bryson De Chambeau Pga Tour

Bryson DeChambeau admitted he is still “not confident” in his injured wrist – despite making his competitive comeback.

The 28-year-old played out a half with Richard Bland at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, his first round since withdrawing after the first day of the Saudi International.

He had also earlier pulled out of the Sony Open and blamed the injuries for missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

• Brooks Koepka slams "easy" tour setups

• Tiger Woods Tiger Slam clubs up for auction

Earlier this week DeChambeau revealed he had broken a bone in his wrist – and had then aggravated the injury playing table tennis.

His match with Bland was littered with wayward shots, and the big hitter revealed he is still lacking confidence in his injured limb.

“There was a lot of drives out there I felt really bad because it's not going the places I want it to go just because I'm not confident with how my wrist will go through it,” he said.

“That will get ironed out over time. A little bit of nerves will calm that down and just get comfortable playing golf again.

• DeChambeau and Pieters rules controversy

• Phil Mickelson Masters call "not his decision"

“I started touching a club again last Friday realistically, and six weeks off is not an easy task to get back into playing.

“But as of right now it's holding up well and I pray it holds up the whole way.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Richard Bland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Hank Haney: Tiger is “in” for The Masters, and “he can win again”
bunkered Fantasy Golf is back for 2022!
"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one
Ewen Ferguson reveals how social media trolls fuelled Qatar win
Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow