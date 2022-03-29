Bryson DeChambeau “not confident” after wrist injury

Bryson DeChambeau admitted he is still “not confident” in his injured wrist – despite making his competitive comeback.

The 28-year-old played out a half with Richard Bland at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, his first round since withdrawing after the first day of the Saudi International.

He had also earlier pulled out of the Sony Open and blamed the injuries for missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Earlier this week DeChambeau revealed he had broken a bone in his wrist – and had then aggravated the injury playing table tennis.

His match with Bland was littered with wayward shots, and the big hitter revealed he is still lacking confidence in his injured limb.

“There was a lot of drives out there I felt really bad because it's not going the places I want it to go just because I'm not confident with how my wrist will go through it,” he said.

“That will get ironed out over time. A little bit of nerves will calm that down and just get comfortable playing golf again.

“I started touching a club again last Friday realistically, and six weeks off is not an easy task to get back into playing.

“But as of right now it's holding up well and I pray it holds up the whole way.”