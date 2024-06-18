Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau’s new army of fans chanted ‘USA! USA!’ as he took down Rory McIlroy at the US Open.

Yet despite winning his national championship in such epic fashion at Pinehurst, the new people’s champion won’t be representing the United States at this summer’s Olympic Games.

As well as banking $4.3million and lifting his second major, DeChambeau moved up to world No.10 in the Official World Golf Rankings – an impressive feat considering he does not earn points in LIV Golf events.

However, the US Open was the final qualifying event for the Men’s Olympic Tournament and US compatriots Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa are all ahead of DeChambeau in the rankings.

That formidable quartet will tee it up at Le Paris National in August and DeChambeau accepts his move to LIV cost him his chance to compete.

“Hopefully one day this game of golf will get figured out and come back together and I will be able to play [in the Olympics],” DeChambeau during his Monday appearance on the “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I’m playing great golf, I’m excited, but ultimately yeah, am I frustrated and disappointed? Sure, you could absolutely say that. But I made the choices that I made and there’s consequences to that and I respect it.”

DeChambeau’s wait to fulfil his Olympic dream goes on. He contracted Covid-19 just before the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 and was replaced in the field by Patrick Reed.

Xander Schauffele won gold that year, while Justin Rose was the champion when golf returned to the Olympics at Rio in 2016.

DeChambeau, meanwhile, will return to action this week after wild celebrations with fans in both North Carolina and New York.

He will be the star of show at LIV Golf Nashville, the ninth regular season event of the Saudi-backed league’s season.

