Bryson DeChambeau is doing Bryson DeChambeau things (again).

Before the two-time US Open champion battled to make the cut at The Open, he was seen using a straight-flying, non-conforming golf ball on the range at Royal Portrush.

NBC on-course reporter Smylie Kaufman first noticed the ball, called the Polara Ultimate Straight, on Tuesday – which boasts ‘scientifically driven self-correcting technology’ and claims to reduce hooks and slices by up to 75%.

And after his second round 65, DeChambeau offered some insight into his latest experiment.

“Look, I’m working with somebody that’s going to get me a ball that works better for my speeds,” he said. “Hopefully there’s some more improvements to be made there. That’s something I hope to complete in the next year.

“I need help out here. I hit it way too high. I’ve tried to lower my flight, but I compress down on it really hard. I spin it like crazy, and then on my wedges I don’t spin it. Launches high with no spin.

“I’m working on a few things that’ll help get that launch down while controlling the spin so it’s more predictable out of my wedge shots.”

The blustery conditions on the Causeway Coast were also a factor, as the 31-year-old attempts to leave no stone unturned in his bid to find the perfect golf ball.

However, the final product wasn’t ready for use this week.

“That’s what I was kind of working on and seeing if there was a more stable ball in windy conditions early in the week. There’s not,” he explained.

“But I’m working with somebody that I’ve already seen improvements on. It’s just not ready to be released, unfortunately.

“They can’t make enough as quickly as they’d like. But it’s coming; it’ll be here, worst case scenario September, but an iteration of it in the next couple weeks. Not in time for this week, but I’m going to give it my all this weekend.”

Meanwhile, DeChambeau added that the ball could become his go to, not just one he puts in play at the Open Championship.

“It might be for everything,” the American said. “Most likely for everything. I need a golf ball that on wedges can click on the face more consistently.

“I get a lot of slipping on the face just because of how vertical I am and how much loft I have, and it just rolls up the face and launches with no spin most of the time on my shots.

“So getting something that comes off at a more consistent trajectory in adverse conditions is really the goal.”

DeChambeau has struggled to land on a consistent golf ball this year. In March, the LIV man revealed he had switched from the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash to a regular Pro V1x.

