Bryson DeChambeau OUT of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, citing his recent injury troubles.

The 28-year-old was due to defend his title at Bay Hill this week – but revealed in a video on social media he has been forced to pull out due to ongoing problems with his wrist and hip.

“Tough decision right now,” he said.

“I have a lot of work to do to get everything back into order for this week and I just feel it’s too short a time to get back playing at 100% capacity.

“Right now at 90% I don’t want to go out there and hurt myself even more and not be 100% ready for the rest of the season. I don’t want to come back early and then have to take more time off.

“It’s a hard decision I have to make right now but I’m going to have to unfortunately not play this week.”

An update on API. pic.twitter.com/fX0OgY7xF4 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) February 28, 2022

DeChambeau has been plagued by injury issues so far this season, but has shot down claims they have been caused by aggressive swing.

And he insisted he plans to be back in time for the Players Championship next week.

“I wanted to thank the Palmer family and all they’ve done. They’ve been a tremendous support to me in my professional golf career.

“At this current point in time I’ve got to take another week off and I’m going to try and get back and play for the Players.

“This has been one of the hardest moments of my life because I’m not able to do much. Although I can hit some golf balls, it’s not fully comfortable.

“I want to get back out there as soon as possible – it's just not ready yet.”