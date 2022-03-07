Bryson DeChambeau out of Players Championship

Bryson DeChambeau will not start this week’s Players Championship after failing to recover from his latest injury troubles.

The 28-year-old was due to make his comeback at TPC Sawgrass after suffering with wrist and hip injuries in recent weeks.

Last week he insisted he was going to “try and get back and play for the Players”.

But now it has emerged he has withdrawn once again.

DeChambeau has not played since pulling out of the Saudi International after one round, while he also withdrew from the Sony Open and was seen grimacing as he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

THE PLAYERS Championship field updates



2022 Puerto Rico Open winner Ryan Brehm (in) > Hayden Buckley (out)



Bryson DeChambeau WD (out) > Hayden Buckley (in)



First alternate: Taylor Moore pic.twitter.com/V8BVW6rhF2 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 7, 2022

After it emerged he would be unable to defend his Arnold Palmer Invitational title last weekend, the star described it as “one of the hardest moments” of his life.

He also shot down claims his physical problems were caused by his aggressive swing.

No official announcement about DeChambeau’s withdrawal has yet been made by him or by the Players Championship.

But the PGA Tour tweeted confirmation that his place had been taken by Hayden Buckley.

