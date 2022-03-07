search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau out of Players Championship

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau out of Players Championship

By Jamie Hall07 March, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau The Players Championship PGA Tour Tour News TPC Sawgrass
Bryson De Chambeau Pga Tour

Bryson DeChambeau will not start this week’s Players Championship after failing to recover from his latest injury troubles. 

The 28-year-old was due to make his comeback at TPC Sawgrass after suffering with wrist and hip injuries in recent weeks.

Last week he insisted he was going to “try and get back and play for the Players”.

• DeChambeau out of Arnold Palmer Invitational

• Bryson makes injury promise

But now it has emerged he has withdrawn once again.

DeChambeau has not played since pulling out of the Saudi International after one round, while he also withdrew from the Sony Open and was seen grimacing as he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

After it emerged he would be unable to defend his Arnold Palmer Invitational title last weekend, the star described it as “one of the hardest moments” of his life.

He also shot down claims his physical problems were caused by his aggressive swing.

• Bryson slams claims he's done with PGA Tour

• DeChambeau gets $240 million Saudi offer

No official announcement about DeChambeau’s withdrawal has yet been made by him or by the Players Championship.

But the PGA Tour tweeted confirmation that his place had been taken by Hayden Buckley.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - The Players Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - TPC Sawgrass

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“The ball is in his court” - PGA Tour commissioner has his say on Phil Mickelson
Hotly-anticipated new Scottish golf resort APPROVED!
Rory McIlroy calls on tour to make disciplinary process "transparent"
Hannah Darling: “Augusta National? Bring it on!”
Huge fire breaks out at top golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow