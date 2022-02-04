Bryson DeChambeau OUT of Saudi International

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International through injury ahead of today’s second round.

Tournament organisers said the American injured his left hand and hip, meaning he was unable to tee it up on day two.

“Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn ahead of the second round of the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers with a left hand and left hip injury,” a statement from the event read.

Last week the world No.9 refused to discuss apparent injury troubles at the Farmers Insurance Open after he was seen clutching his left wrist and lower back at various points during his second round at Torrey Pines.

He had previously revealed he was struggling with a wrist injury, citing it as the reason for his withdrawal from the Sony Open in Hawaii.

DeChambeau put the problem down to speed training he has been doing in a bid to gain even more yards off the tee.

His withdrawal comes just a day after reports emerged in the Daily Mail – since disputed by the player on social media - suggesting he had been offered upwards of £100 million to front a new Saudi-backed breakaway Super League.

He is one of a host of big names understood to have been offered vast sums to join the new competition.

However, those who accept face lifetime bans from the PGA and DP World tours as well as the Ryder Cup.