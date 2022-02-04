search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau OUT of Saudi International

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau OUT of Saudi International

By Jamie Hall04 February, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau Saudi International Asian Tour PGA Tour DP World Tour Golf super league
Bryson De Chambeau Saudi

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International through injury ahead of today’s second round.

Tournament organisers said the American injured his left hand and hip, meaning he was unable to tee it up on day two. 

“Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn ahead of the second round of the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers with a left hand and left hip injury,” a statement from the event read. 

• Mickelson: 'Every player' approached by Super League

Last week the world No.9 refused to discuss apparent injury troubles at the Farmers Insurance Open after he was seen clutching his left wrist and lower back at various points during his second round at Torrey Pines. 

He had previously revealed he was struggling with a wrist injury, citing it as the reason for his withdrawal from the Sony Open in Hawaii. 

DeChambeau put the problem down to speed training he has been doing in a bid to gain even more yards off the tee. 

His withdrawal comes just a day after reports emerged in the Daily Mail – since disputed by the player on social media - suggesting he had been offered upwards of £100 million to front a new Saudi-backed breakaway Super League. 

 Lee Westwood signs Super League NDA

He is one of a host of big names understood to have been offered vast sums to join the new competition. 

However, those who accept face lifetime bans from the PGA and DP World tours as well as the Ryder Cup. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Saudi International

Related Articles - Asian Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Sustainable golf brand pledges funds for environment
Extension of historic St Andrews hotel approved
Former PGA Tour winner fired over radio comments
Brandel Chamblee on Phil: He's "a highly paid ventriloquist puppet"
Another ex-Ryder Cup star backs Luke Donald for captain

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
See all videos right arrow