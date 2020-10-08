search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau outlines ambitious Augusta game plan

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau outlines ambitious Augusta game plan

By Michael McEwan08 October, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Driving Distance Tour News
Bryson De Chambeau

Bryson DeChambeau has started to share his ambitious game plan for attacking Augusta National in next month’s rescheduled Masters Tournament.

The American is playing in this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, his first start since winning the US Open at Winged Foot last month.

However, whilst his body is at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, he admitted that his mind has already drifted to Georgia where he hopes to slip his bulked-up frame into a Green Jacket.

DeChambeau’s plans include:

- Putting a 48-inch driver into play
- Averaging 320 yards off the tee
- Taking advantage of the two par-5s on the back nine: 13 and 15
- Driving it past the bunkers on 18

• Lee Westwood questions "no fans" policy

• Ryder Cup star tests positive for COVID-19

The 27-year-old revealed that testing of his 48-inch driver – the longest shaft allowed under the current rules – is at an advanced stage and that he hopes to have it ready by the time he makes the trip to Augusta.

“I'm looking forward to trying to put it [in play] and see what that can do for the golf course and what opportunities it will present for me,” said DeChambeau.

Listen!

GREG NORMAN ON RORY, BRYSON, DJ AND MORE!

“It's going well. I think there is a lot of, I don't know, I guess you could say advantages to having a 48-inch driver and being able to put it in play and keep it in play.

“So, I’m working on that. Still need to get some things worked out, but so far it's been pretty amazing.”

• Tony Finau "being sued for $16million"

• Phil has hilarious response to Troon story

DeChambeau refused to reveal exactly how far he is hitting the ball with the longer shaft, saying he doesn’t want to “ruffle any feathers”. He did, however, add: “I think because it's going so much farther it'll have a little higher apex. It'll look like a missile coming off the face. It'll be going pretty fast.”

On Augusta specifically, he said: “If you're in it past 320, I feel like there are a lot of opportunities to have wider open fairway for me.

“You look at No.13. That's the most exciting hole for me. If it's not into the wind, I feel like there is a tremendous advantage to be gained.

“Look at No. 15 even. That's going to be a tremendous advantage, 17, even 18. If I'm able to clear those bunkers on the last, that would be pretty cool.

“So we’ll see. I'm not exactly sure yet. The course conditions during the week of Augusta changes quite dramatically, so I am going to have to adjust to that and make sure my game is ready for those conditions.”

Many having speculated that DeChambeau’s big-hitting antics – which he says were “re-inspired” by watching Happy Gilmore – could prompt golf course designers and championship promoters to build bigger courses or extend the length of existing ones.

• Edinburgh course targeted by vandals

• Reid relieved to break LPGA title duck

That, according to the man himself, would be a waste of time.

“I certainly wouldn't make it longer,” he said. “That's only going to give me a bigger advantage. Without giving too much away, I would definitely say that you almost can't. And I'm not saying that in a cocky manner at all. I'm just saying it's difficult to control length.

“Even if I hit a 4-iron off the tee, compared to somebody's 3-wood or driver, it's still a huge advantage to hit it farther.

“They're never going to be able to take away athleticism.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Related Articles - Driving Distance

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
MIZUNO JPX921 - Are these the best-ever Mizuno irons?
Mizuno JPX921
play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Wentworth leader Tyrrell Hatton defends divisive hoodie
Martin Laird in pole position to end long title drought
Bryson DeChambeau hits back at Fitzpatrick's criticism
New dates confirmed for Scottish Golf Tourism Week
Study: Golfers joining clubs to improve their mental health

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
See all videos right arrow