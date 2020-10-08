Bryson DeChambeau outlines ambitious Augusta game plan

Bryson DeChambeau has started to share his ambitious game plan for attacking Augusta National in next month’s rescheduled Masters Tournament.

The American is playing in this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, his first start since winning the US Open at Winged Foot last month.

However, whilst his body is at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, he admitted that his mind has already drifted to Georgia where he hopes to slip his bulked-up frame into a Green Jacket.

DeChambeau’s plans include:

- Putting a 48-inch driver into play

- Averaging 320 yards off the tee

- Taking advantage of the two par-5s on the back nine: 13 and 15

- Driving it past the bunkers on 18

• Lee Westwood questions "no fans" policy

• Ryder Cup star tests positive for COVID-19

The 27-year-old revealed that testing of his 48-inch driver – the longest shaft allowed under the current rules – is at an advanced stage and that he hopes to have it ready by the time he makes the trip to Augusta.

“I'm looking forward to trying to put it [in play] and see what that can do for the golf course and what opportunities it will present for me,” said DeChambeau.

Listen!

GREG NORMAN ON RORY, BRYSON, DJ AND MORE!

“It's going well. I think there is a lot of, I don't know, I guess you could say advantages to having a 48-inch driver and being able to put it in play and keep it in play.

“So, I’m working on that. Still need to get some things worked out, but so far it's been pretty amazing.”

• Tony Finau "being sued for $16million"

• Phil has hilarious response to Troon story

DeChambeau refused to reveal exactly how far he is hitting the ball with the longer shaft, saying he doesn’t want to “ruffle any feathers”. He did, however, add: “I think because it's going so much farther it'll have a little higher apex. It'll look like a missile coming off the face. It'll be going pretty fast.”

On Augusta specifically, he said: “If you're in it past 320, I feel like there are a lot of opportunities to have wider open fairway for me.

“You look at No.13. That's the most exciting hole for me. If it's not into the wind, I feel like there is a tremendous advantage to be gained.

“Look at No. 15 even. That's going to be a tremendous advantage, 17, even 18. If I'm able to clear those bunkers on the last, that would be pretty cool.

“So we’ll see. I'm not exactly sure yet. The course conditions during the week of Augusta changes quite dramatically, so I am going to have to adjust to that and make sure my game is ready for those conditions.”

Many having speculated that DeChambeau’s big-hitting antics – which he says were “re-inspired” by watching Happy Gilmore – could prompt golf course designers and championship promoters to build bigger courses or extend the length of existing ones.

• Edinburgh course targeted by vandals



• Reid relieved to break LPGA title duck

That, according to the man himself, would be a waste of time.

“I certainly wouldn't make it longer,” he said. “That's only going to give me a bigger advantage. Without giving too much away, I would definitely say that you almost can't. And I'm not saying that in a cocky manner at all. I'm just saying it's difficult to control length.

“Even if I hit a 4-iron off the tee, compared to somebody's 3-wood or driver, it's still a huge advantage to hit it farther.

“They're never going to be able to take away athleticism.”