Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update

By Jamie Hall29 April, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau hasn’t played much of late.

The big-hitting American has suffered a number of problems, including a broken bone in his hand, as well as an issue with his hip.

That injury, which he aggravated playing table tennis at the Saudi International, was so severe he needed surgery, with the 28-year-old going under the knife earlier this month.

But now DeChambeau has provided an update on his recovery.

And he hinted a return might not be far away.

“Stitches are out today,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Hand is feeling better day by day. Excited to be able to hit golf balls again when the time is right.”

DeChambeau hasn’t been totally inactive. He was filmed hitting some pretty impressive one-handed drives earlier this week.

After the Masters, where he missed the cut, he admitted he had played against medical advice.

