Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update

Bryson DeChambeau hasn’t played much of late.

The big-hitting American has suffered a number of problems, including a broken bone in his hand, as well as an issue with his hip.

That injury, which he aggravated playing table tennis at the Saudi International, was so severe he needed surgery, with the 28-year-old going under the knife earlier this month.

• Brooks Koepka branded "scumbag piece of sh*t"



• PGA Tour stars in driving range bust up



But now DeChambeau has provided an update on his recovery.

And he hinted a return might not be far away.

Stitches are out today. Hand is feeling better day by day. Excited to be able to hit golf balls again when the time is right. ⛳️ — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) April 28, 2022

“Stitches are out today,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Hand is feeling better day by day. Excited to be able to hit golf balls again when the time is right.”

• Tickets on sale for LIV Series opener



• Professor slammed for having pop at golf



DeChambeau hasn’t been totally inactive. He was filmed hitting some pretty impressive one-handed drives earlier this week.

After the Masters, where he missed the cut, he admitted he had played against medical advice.