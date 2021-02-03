search
Bryson DeChambeau reveals odd solution to recent health worries

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau reveals odd solution to recent health worries

By Ryan Crombie03 February, 2021
Bryson DeChambuea has revealed the reason for his dizziness at the Masters in November was down to “a lack of oxygen” - so he has purchased an oxygen machine to resolve the problem.

The US Open champ reported feeling “dizzy” and “disorientated” in the wake of his T34 finish at the Masters – a tournament he was heavily backed to win.

Speaking ahead of the Saudi International, the big-hitting 27-year-old admitted to doing some digging over the off-season to get a better understanding his health woes.

“The last thing that I tested was oxygen levels, and that actually was a little more profound,” explained DeChambeau. “So, what we believe was happening was I wasn't utilising enough oxygen when it came into my system. Essentially, I was breathing out a lot of oxygen.”

“I was storing a lot of carbon dioxide in my system and that usually constricts the blood vessels and makes you feel really light-headed and dizzy. I started learning some techniques on how to breathe a little bit better and control it and whenever I do it, I feel great. I think that was the fix was just some of the oxygen levels.”

The Californian admits he has solved the problem by investing in new equipment and sticking to a consistent routine.

“I got an oxygen machine and have been working on controlling my breathing every night before I go to bed, and in the morning when I wake up," he added. "That's usually when I feel it the most, so I really focus on how I'm breathing in the morning.

“With how much I've changed my body over the course of this past year, things were going to pop up and I'm glad I've found it, nipped it in the bud and can move on in a really good way.”

