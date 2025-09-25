Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were never going to fan the flames again on Thursday. They’d done that already.

The game’s two most compelling stars have spent part of this marathon Ryder Cup build-up exchanging barbs, so there was absolutely no need to raise the stakes during their respective final media duties for a potential match-up that absolutely everybody wants to see regardless.

DeChambeau went 1UP in this simmering rivalry with his 2024 US Open win at Pinehurst. McIlroy of course struck back with the silent treatment as he downed the American on that epic Masters Sunday.

DeChambeau then warned McIlroy this summer that he’ll be ‘chirping in his ear’ if the pair meet on Long Island. “If we go up against each other, you can be sure of it,” he declared.

McIlroy was having none of it. “The only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people,” he retorted in a Guardian interview.

This febrile backdrop, then, would surely be the perfect place to write the next chapter of a rivalry that has begun transcending golf. A Sunday singles showdown would be unmissable sport.

“It’s not likely,” physics grad DeChambeau said of a match-up, applying simple law of averages. “I mean, maybe once. You never know. I don’t know if there’s planning behind the scenes or whatnot.

“But he’s a fierce competitor, a great competitor, but one that I would love the opportunity to play against this week.

“I think rivalries are good for the game of golf, and albeit I have the ultimate respect for Rory as a player. It’s going to be fun to go up against him this week, whether it’s against him directly or through other players. I think it going to be a fun challenge this week.”

McIlroy would of course be equally fired up by the prospect of a showdown with DeChambeau, the firebrand of this US team. Perhaps wisely though, he opted for deflection tactics in Thursday’s meeting with the media.

“I promised Luke [Donald] I would only talk about the European Team today, so I’m going to stick to it,” McIlroy laughed when the DeChambeau question was raised. “It’s so easy to play into narratives this week and to get swept up in this whole rivalries and Ryder Cup and whatever it is.

“All I want to do is go and try and put blue points on the board. I don’t care who it’s against. I

“If I come up against Bryson at some point, I think that’s great. I think that’s wonderful for the championship and wonderful for us, as well, in some ways.”

He’s not wrong.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.