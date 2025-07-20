Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

With an incredible turnaround at The Open, Bryson DeChambeau has all but sealed his place in this year’s US Ryder Cup team.

DeChambeau, 31, opened with a seven-over 78 at Royal Portrush on Thursday before tieing the low round of the week with a closing bogey-free 64.

And before hitting the road, the YouTube phenomenon revealed that Keegan Bradley made an ‘inspirational’ gesture towards him this week.

“I talked with him briefly, and then he put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational,” DeChambeau explained.

Asked if he could share what it was, DeChambeau said it was a “personal” message which – “in essence” – was personalised for each potential Ryder Cup star.

“It meant a lot,” he added. “This year’s no joke. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing.”

The Europeans, of course, have won ten of the last 14 biennial contests between the two rivals, and as many as eight of the last ten.

DeChambeau wasn’t selected by Zach Johnson for the contest at Marco Simone, in Italy, in 2023, but teed it up in the previous two editions.

And when he returns to the mix at Bethpage Black, the Crushers GC man will look to lean on his experiences with the LIV team.

“We have the most wins on tour right now as the Crushers,” he said. “It’s been so much fun playing with Paul [Casey], Anirban [Lahiri], and Charles [Howell III].

“The way I’ve personally led my team is I’ve let them be their individual self, their best individual self.

“However, I can get Paul to be his best, Charles to be his best, and Baan to be his best. It’s what has led us to the most successful out there, and they’re great golfers. They’re unbelievable. They’ve had great careers, and they still continue to have a great career.

“That’s how I learned from team golf is let the individual be the best individual they can possibly be to add to the team. That’s it. Don’t try to put someone in a bubble and say you need to do this; you need to do that.

“What I learned best from my college coach, Josh Gregory, was just that, let me be me, which was amazing. That’s why I did so well in college.

“And then the same thing, how I’ve led the Crushers, it’s the same exact thing. I’ve let them be them. We’ve had the most success.

“There’s been two instances where I’ve had the most success, and that’s the way I’ll move forward in team competition.”

Bradley, meanwhile, received a message of his own in return. DeChambeau hinted at what he’ll bring to the home side in front of a boisterous New York crowd.

“I hope I can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that’s going to be rooting for Team USA.”

