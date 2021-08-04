search
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau says he “doesn’t need” COVID-19 vaccine

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau says he “doesn’t need” COVID-19 vaccine

By Michael McEwan04 August, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau COVID-19 PGA Tour Tour News Olympic Games WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational
Bryson De Chambeau Us Pga

Despite missing out on last week’s Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID-19, Bryson DeChambeau insists that he “doesn’t need” the COVID-19 vaccine.

The former US Open champion was forced to sit out the Tokyo Games after testing positive for the coronavirus prior to flying to Tokyo. His place was taken by Patrick Reed, as fellow American Xander Schauffele wound up taking home the gold medal.

Making his return to action at this week’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis, DeChambeau told the Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner that his brush with COVID caused him to lose approximately ten pounds in weight – and 5mph in speed – and that he also experienced congestion, fatigue and coughing spurts.

• Scottish Open to join the PGA Tour from next year

• Could Rory Sabbatini play in the Ryder Cup?

Despite that, the 27-year-old remains unvaccinated and has no plans to change that any time soon.

“The thing is, the vaccine doesn’t necessarily prevent it from happening,” said the man nicknamed ‘The Scientist’. “That’s where, for me, I’m young enough, I’d rather give [the vaccine] to people that need it.

"I don’t need it. I’m healthy. I’m a young individual that will continue to be healthy and continue to work on my health. But I don’t think that taking a vaccine away from someone that could need it is a good thing.

• Rory regrets "uneducated, impulsive" remarks

• Poulter says caddies "1000%" deserve medals

“As time goes on, if it’s mainstream – like, really, really mainstream – and everything is vetted out, yeah I don’t have an issue [getting vaccinated].”

DeChambeau, who gets his WGC title tilt underway on Thursday alongside Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff, added that both of his parents are vaccinated, including his father, Jon, who is a diabetic.

