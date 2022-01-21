search
Bryson DeChambeau says he wants more distance in 2022

By Lewis Fraser13 January, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau has kicked off 2022 by saying that he will drive the ball further than ever before by reaching 200mph ball speed. 

The big hitting American said that when he gets the nod from the USGA to put a lower lofted Cobra driver in play, he’ll hit it even further off the tee. All equipment used on tour requires USGA approval. 

Once that’s given, says DeChambeau, it’s in the bag.  

 “This year I’ll hit it even further. Once I get into some lower lofted heads that I’ll be getting this week or next week, you’ll be seeing some much longer drives,” DeChambeau said. 

• Rahm tips Charlie Woods to play on PGA Tour

The world No.8 led the field in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee last season, but he still has designs on extending his distance dominance.  

“We’re getting close to having something that we can get working at 200mph ball speed that will work on tour,” he said speaking on a video call to help promote the Saudi International. “I’m super excited and happy with Cobra. We came to a bit of a sticking point last year but we’ve worked together and burst through that wall.”

• Tom Watson named Masters Honorary Starter

• Calum Hill withdraws from Abu Dhabi

The 2020 US Open champion is currently sitting out of this week’s Sony Open with an injury to his left wrist, but says that this won’t deter him from aiming for more distance.  

“The left wrist has been bothering me for about three or four weeks now. All the speed training has definitely taken a toll on my muscular structure. Now, it’s got to a point where I’m putting so much speed and force into my wrist.” 

Once he has fully recovered, he will continue to aim to add speed to his swing. 

DeChambeau was speaking to promote the 2022 Saudi International, which he will play in February. 

