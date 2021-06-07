Bryson DeChambeau says tour "needs to handle" Koepka video

Bryson DeChambeau has responded to Brooks Koepka’s latest pot-shot at him, saying: “That’s something the tour needs to handle.”

Four-time major champion Koepka upped the stakes in the pair’s feud last night, posting a video to social media in which he offered free beer to anybody ejected from the Memorial Tournament for shouting his name in DeChambeau’s direction.

According to reports, multiple spectators were escorted from the grounds at Muirfield Village after calling the reigning US Open champ “Brooksy”.

DeChambeau denied asking for anybody to be turfed out but that didn’t stop Koepka from capitalising on his rival’s perceived vulnerability. Identifying himself as “Brooksy” in the video, he revealed that his sponsor, Michelob, was giving away 50 cases of beer to fans whose “time was cut short at the golf tournament today”.

• OPINION: Brooks-Bryson "feud: sets bad precedents

• Bjorn wants more mental health support for athletes

Speaking after the third round of the Memorial, DeChambeau said he had not seen the clip personally but had been alerted to its existence by his agent.

“I think that's something that the tour needs to handle,” said the 27-year-old. “It's something I can't control. I tried to take the high road numerous times and I think that, from my perspective, I'll continue to keep doing so and people are going to do what they want to do. So it is what it is.”



He added that his agent has spoken with tour representatives about the escalating conflict with Koepka and any potential consequences of it, such as fan behaviour at tournaments.

“From an integrity standpoint and an honour of the game standpoint, the game has always been played in a certain way,” he said. “I think golf is changing, it's evolving, so there's going to come a time where it is going to be like this and if I'm the person to take the brunt of it and whatever, you know, great.

• Watson hails Phil Mickelson for US PGA win



• You can now get a handicap without joining a club



"I'm happy that there's more conversations about me because of the PIP [Player Impact Program] Fund.

“From my perspective, if he keeps talking about me, that's great for the PIP Fund.”

Shortly after 3pm (UK time) on Saturday, bunkered.co.uk approached the PGA Tour to establish its position on Koepka’s video and if anybody from the organisation intends to speak with him about it. As of 11.30pm, we had yet to receive a reply.