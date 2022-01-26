Bryson DeChambeau in for Scottish Open as he talks St Andrews strategy

Bryson DeChambeau, and what damage he might inflict on St Andrews, has been a hot topic of late.

But the big-hitting American is yet to decide on a strategy for the 150th Open, which will take place at the Old Course this summer.

Scottish legend Colin Montgomerie last week admitted he fears it could be the last held at the Home of Golf because of the impact power players like DeChambeau may have in favourable conditions.

However, the world No.9 has not yet made a call on whether he will go hard with the driver in his bid to win the Claret Jug for the first time.

He also revealed his plans to play the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club the week before in order to acclimatise himself with links golf.

“My strategy is going to depend on the weather,” he said in an interview with the Rick Shiels Golf Show podcast.

“It’s a course where maybe a lot of irons off the tee is the play. Maybe it is hitting it really far, bombing it up next to the greens and having a great wedge game.

“There’s a couple of ways I could play the golf course with the length. People sometimes think my driver gives me such an advantage, but what really gives me an advantage is my irons – being able to hit an 8-iron 210 yards, a 9-iron 195.

“It’s one, going to depend on the weather and the conditions of the course, and two, what I’m comfortable with and my game situation.

“I’m probably going to play the Scottish Open the week before so I’m somewhat comfortable with links-style golf, and then I’ll head over there. I’ll try and play as much as I can.”

DeChambeau also had his say on recent rule changes, which he claimed are leaving some players, such as those with disabilities, at a disadvantage.

Green-reading books have been banned on tour, while the maximum length of driver shafts is now only 46 inches.

“Any sports rules are all very arbitrary and they are what they are,” DeChambeau said.

“I think they’re not necessarily looking at golfers who are trying to get more distance and they can’t, just because they have something wrong with them, or they’re super tall.

“You’re handicapping the game of golf when you set rules and limitations when not looking at the full spectrum of things.

“I just feel like it’s not inclusive. You have someone who can’t control it and they’re not being inclusive.

“I understand to some level it’s a very abnormal thing but you want someone like that play the game.”