The Ryder Cup mind games have already begun. At least if you’re Bryson DeChambeau.

US captain Keegan Bradley confirmed the LIV man will be on his team at Bethpage Black in September, and he has wasted little time in sending an early message.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Happy Gilmore 2 New York premiere on Monday, DeChambeau revealed his strategy for dealing with the Northern Irishman.

“I’ll be chirping in his ear this time,” the 31-year-old said. “Now, if we go up against each other, I mean, you can be sure of it.”

DeChambeau added: “I’ll get into his ear a little bit.”

There is, of course, no love lost between the rivals, who had a fierce head-to-head in April at the Masters.

They were paired together in the final round at Augusta National, where McIlroy completed the career grand slam, and things got tense.

Afterwards, DeChambeau said: “[He] didn’t talk to me once all day. He wouldn’t talk to me.”

Telling his own side of the story later, McIlroy hit back: “Yeah, like I was focused on myself and what I needed to do.

“That’s really all that it was. It wasn’t anything against him or against — it’s just I felt that’s what I needed to do to try to get the best out of myself that day.”

McIlroy has already qualified for the Ryder Cup, while DeChambeau is set to make his return to the event for the first time since 2021.

The two-time US Open was left to rue a missed opportunity at The Open last week, as he rallied to finish tenth after an opening round of 78.

“If I would’ve played well the first round, I would’ve had a chance to go up against Scottie [Scheffler] and go head-to-head, and that was the whole goal and didn’t happen,” he told PEOPLE.

“But the last three rounds, I played some stellar golf. I didn’t give up, gave it all I had, and showed the fans that you never give up.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.