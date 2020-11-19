Shane Lowry reckons Bryson DeChambeau set himself up to fail at last week’s Masters with some of the claims he made going into the tournament.



DeChambeau told reporters that he considered Augusta National to be a par-67 for him – five shots less than its actual par – based upon his new-found length off the tee.

However, the US Open champion struggled from the get-go and, after barely making the cut, the bookmakers’ favourite for the green jacket had to content himself with a tie for 34th – 18 shots behind winner Dustin Johnson.

Speaking on the Paddy Power ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast, Open champ Lowry said that DeChambeau was wrong to say the things he said.



“You don’t just rock up and win golf tournaments,” said Lowry, who finished 25th. “It’s not that easy. To be honest, I thought that Bryson was building himself up for a big fall.

“I’m not like that. I don’t like to talk myself up. I try and go about my business by coming in under the radar.

“Obviously Bryson likes talking and putting it all out there, but I thought he was building himself up for a big fall last week because going out and saying Augusta is a par-67. He’s basically saying the third hole is a par-3, but its 360 yards.

“He is what he is. Bryson goes on about all this science in golf, but he probably works harder than anyone. He puts more time and effort into his golf than the majority of people, and that’s why he’s so good.”



Lowry also reserved praise for Johnson, whose dominant performance translated into a five-shot victory and a second career major.

“Dustin has put years and years into it, and that Masters win is all he’s ever wanted to achieve,” said the Irishman. “It’s not all science. It’s hard work, determination and balls.

“There’s no computer that will give you a pair of balls so that when you get up on the 12th tee at Augusta you’ll hit an 8-iron over the water and on to the green. There’s no formula to that. “Dustin has put years into the game and deserves it.