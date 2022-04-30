Bryson DeChambeau shares gory image of injured hand

Bryson DeChambeau is stepping up his rehab as he eyes a return to professional golf.

The former US Open champion took to Instagram to provide his 870,000 followers with an update on his injured hand.



DeChambeau, 29, underwent surgery on his left wrist on April 14 at The Kettering Medical Center in Ohio. It is understood that the big-hitting American first sustained the injury in February after slipping on a wet floor floor whilst playing table-tennis in Saudi Arabia.

The procedure is expected to sideline him for up to two months, meaning he will miss the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills and casting doubt over his participation in the US Open in June.

Writing on social media earlier in the week, DeChambeau revealed that he has had the stitches taken out of his hand and revealed that it is feeling "better day by day".

Now, he has given another update actually showing the surgical scar he has been left with.

Meanwhile, if you fancy working for DeChambeau - as in actually being on his payroll - this could be the opportunity you've been waiting for.

The American is looking for a new YouTube Editor to help him take his immensely popular channel to the next level.

