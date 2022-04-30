search
Bryson DeChambeau shares gory image of injured hand

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau shares gory image of injured hand

By bunkered.co.uk30 April, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau injury PGA Tour Tour News Major Championships
Bryson De Chambeau Hand Injury

Bryson DeChambeau is stepping up his rehab as he eyes a return to professional golf.

The former US Open champion took to Instagram to provide his 870,000 followers with an update on his injured hand.

DeChambeau, 29, underwent surgery on his left wrist on April 14 at The Kettering Medical Center in Ohio. It is understood that the big-hitting American first sustained the injury in February after slipping on a wet floor floor whilst playing table-tennis in Saudi Arabia.

The procedure is expected to sideline him for up to two months, meaning he will miss the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills and casting doubt over his participation in the US Open in June.

• Brooks Koepka branded "scumbag piece of sh*t"

• PGA Tour stars in driving range bust up

Writing on social media earlier in the week, DeChambeau revealed that he has had the stitches taken out of his hand and revealed that it is feeling "better day by day".

Now, he has given another update actually showing the surgical scar he has been left with.

READER DISCRETION ADVISED: GRAPHIC CONTENT!

Bryson De Chambeau Scar

Ouchy!

Meanwhile, if you fancy working for DeChambeau - as in actually being on his payroll - this could be the opportunity you've been waiting for.

• Tickets on sale for LIV Series opener

The American is looking for a new YouTube Editor to help him take his immensely popular channel to the next level.

Have you got the skills?

If so, you can apply here.

Golf News

Rory McIlroy extends TaylorMade deal
PING Scottish Open Series gears up for second qualifier
Norman: LIV Series “hurt” by Mickelson comments
Conservation groups hit back at plans for “world-class” links
Lydia Ko blames final round struggles on “that time of the month”

