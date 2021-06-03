Bryson DeChambeau teases new gear in latest YouTube video

The latest YouTube video from Bryson DeChambeau has dropped - and it’s full of cool nuggets.

‘What’s in My Unique Bag’ runs at 16 minutes and shows the current US Open champ in his usual self-confident, chatty form. DeChambeau seems to be fully embracing the YouTube world and has clocked up 55k subscribers, despite only posting eight videos since 2012. But two of those videos have come in the last week, so we’re thinking this is a new approach.

What’s surprising is how upfront he is about the prototype clubs he’s working on with Cobra.



“I can’t talk too much about the wedges per contractual obligations," he says, "but they are unique… and have new LA Golf shafts, the stiffest shaft on the market.”

He also talks through his iron lofts and explains how people confuse his “loft jacking” with his attempt to add distance. For him, he says it’s about “controlling loft and spin”.

He reveals he hits his hybrid anywhere between 275 and 280 yards. That’s impressive.

Clearly, he’s got a soft spot for his arm lock putter, a SIK Golf design, complete with its four faces and descending loft technology. He describes it as an "accessory" and a “special piece that has helped me be one of the best players in the world”.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a DeChambeau video with some mathematical, strategic chat. On this occasion, it comes by way of the ruler in his bag. He says he uses the ruler to control his length of stroke because “I always try to resemble a machine”. For him, working out the length of his stroke is where feel comes in.

Excited to team up with @AaronRodgers12 for The Match and take on @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady. Can’t wait to unleash the beast in Big Sky. Get your popcorn ready, this is going to be epic🍿 pic.twitter.com/ptZ0RoheWf — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

He then unleashes “The Beast”, his Cobra driver, and brings out some extra heads tucked away in the pockets of his bag. “This is one of the heads that’s a beta prototype that we’re still working on,” he says. “It’s very, very close to being what we want.”

He says the head has a “unique face” and that, so far, the new design is working well. "It’s fast," he adds. "It’s really really fast. We’re getting close but we’re not there yet. It’s a head that I’ll be using in the near future.”

As was the case with last week’s vlog, DeChambeau takes the opportunity to drop in some sponsor mentions, including Bose, Laser Putt Alignment Tools, Bridgestone balls and the Cobra umbrella that his caddie hates because it’s “too heavy”.



• Woods gives first interview following car crash

• Thomas makes classy gesture to fellow pro



He even appears to get mildly emotional when talking about his one-of-a-kind Rolex watch, gifted to him by the brand following his US Open win. “This is something that Rolex did not have to do but they did. It’s means a lot to me. This is one of one. It’s pretty special.”

He appears to be the only top-ten player with an active YouTube channel. You can click HERE to subscribe to his channel or click HERE to watch the video.