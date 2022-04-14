Bryson DeChambeau to have surgery on injury

Bryson DeChambeau could face a significant period away from golf after it was announced he will undergo surgery.

The 28-year-old has been struggling with hand and hip injuries in recent months and has withdrawn from a number of tournaments.

He admitted he had defied doctors’ orders not to play in the Masters, saying he had taken a “huge risk”.

He ended up missing the cut at Augusta on 12-over.

Now his agent has revealed to Sports Illustrated that DeChambeau needs surgery on the injury to his hand.

"Bryson will undergo surgery on his hamate bone in his left hand," he said.

"We look forward to a smooth recovery and rehab process. Bryson looks forward to returning as soon as he is cleared to do so."

DeChambeau’s troubles have plagued him since the Sony Open in January, where he withdrew.

He also pulled out of the Saudi International after one round having aggravated the problem playing table tennis.

The latest news casts doubt on his participation in the US PGA, which takes place next month.