Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau under fire for latest temper tantrum

By Michael McEwan22 February, 2019
Bryson DeChambeau has come in for criticism after being caught damaging the practice putting green at this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship in an apparent fit of rage.

The 25-year-old American was caught smashing his putter into the green at Club de Golf Chapultepec by Sky Sports Golf cameras.

Former US PGA champion Rich Beem was being filmed at the time when a seemingly oblivious DeChambeau lost his cool in the background.

Check out the footage here.

This is the second time in as many weeks that DeChambeau has been caught taking his frustrations out on the golf course.

• Tiger Woods eats how many meals per day?!

• CONFIRMED - Rory to play Scottish, skip Irish

He was filmed taking a gouge out of a bunker face during last week's Genesis Open at Riviera. See for yourself.

• Reed reacts to Stricker's Ryder Cup appointment

Earlier this month, Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International after causing damage to multiple greens. Footage later emerged of the former Masters champion taking out his frustrations on a bunker prior to his DQ.

The Spaniard subsequently apologised for his actions, saying “what happened is not an example I want to set, and it's not who I truly am”.

Whether or not DeChambeau will say sorry for his own on-course temper tantrums remains to be seen.

