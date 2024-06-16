Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Leaderboard as it stands: Bryson DeChambeau –7; Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Matthieu Pavon –4; Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama –2; Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton –1

After seeing a physio in the Pinehurst forest, Bryson DeChambeau fist pumped his way into a 54-hole lead at the US Open.

The American – buoyed by treatment to his right hip – bounced off the North Carolina crowd to surge four strokes clear at Pinehurst No.2.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough. It was a blessing. Man, they riled me up.”

• Scheffler’s unwanted record and Pavon’s mysterious tattoo: 8 things you missed from day 3 at the US Open

• US Open: Round 4 tee times

That edge over Rory McIlroy, Matthieu Pavon and Patrick Cantlay was cut in half with a double bogey on 15 but DeChambeau bounced back and will chase a second US Open title with a three-shot advantage.

“Just going to say it, tomorrow it’s the same quote I’ve said all week: Trying to have boring golf. Middle of the greens never moves, so I am going to try and hit a lot of the greens, give myself some good looks on some holes and two-putt a lot.”

The main threat might be McIlroy, who was keen to talk up his chances of winning a fifth major title.

“No matter what happens, I feel like two shots, three shots, four shots, I’ve got a great chance going into tomorrow,” he said after his third round 69.

“I’m pretty much in the same position that I was last year going into the final day at LACC.

“So familiar position, been here many times before, and hopefully tomorrow I produce the golf that’s needed to go one better.”

Prevailing at Pinehurst would end the Northern Irishman’s ten-year major drought, which extends back to his triumph at Royal Liverpool in the 2014 Open Championship.

The two men keeping McIlroy company at –4 were both absent from all four major championships that year in Cantlay and Pavon.

At one point, Pavon held the Saturday lead, and had it not been for DeChambeau, the Frenchman would have etched his name into the history books.

Louis Tellier, who co-led the US Open after round two in 1915, was the last player from France to lead or co-lead following any round of the USGA’s flagship event.

• Why PGA Tour star hopes to ‘laugh’ at US Open rivals this weekend

• Colin Montgomorie makes bold Ludvig Aberg prediction

Cantlay, meanwhile, set up a final round showdown with McIlroy – the first time they’ve been paired together since the Ryder Cup in October.

The form of Europe’s winning side stacks up nicely in the top ten, as Ludvig Aberg and Tyrrell Hatton sit five and six shots behind DeChambeau, respectively.

Aberg’s run at a maiden major triumph was derailed by an untimely triple bogey on 13, while Hatton endured a day to forget on the greens.

And there’ll be a tussle for a separate title, as Neal Shipley and Gunner Broin are set to lock horns for the low amateur honours after heading into the final round in a tie at four-over-par.

With everything to play for, let the games begin.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.