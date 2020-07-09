search
Bryson DeChambeau uses a make of putter you've probably never heard of...

Gear

Bryson DeChambeau uses a make of putter you've probably never heard of...

By Michael McEwan07 July, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau’s yardage-gobbling gains off the tee have been the talk of the game since the PGA Tour returned from its coronavirus hiatus, and understandably so.

Largely overlooked, however, have been the American’s seriously impressive performances with his putter.

The 26-year-old lead the field in Strokes Gained: Putting as he eased to a sixth PGA Tour victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

DeChambeau was an extraordinary +7.831 strokes better than the field at Detroit Golf Club and currently ranks 12th on the PGA Tour in that category for the season to date.

There is, though, an extremely good chance that you’ve never heard of the brand of putter he uses.

• PGA Tour performs U-turn on spectators

• WATCH - The worst drive you'll ever see from a pro

DeChambeau wields a flat-stick made by a brand called SIK Golf.

SIK stands for ‘Study In Kinetics’ and the Florida-based company reckons that it has discovered a scientific truth about putting that other manufacturers have missed.

They say that no golfer can match the shaft angle from address to impact at any consistent rate on the greens, which produces inconsistent launch angles. That, in turn, results in poor distance control.

Sik Golf Putter

Their solution is ‘Descending Loft Technology’, a patented and frankly ingenious technology.

Four flat surfaces, or ‘planes’, are milled into the putter face. Each plane descends in loft by 1° from the top of the face to the bottom of the face. When your shaft is pressed at impact the ball contact will be higher on the face. The same is true in reverse. This results in consistent launch angles from putt to putt which lead to more consistent and predictable rolls.

• European Tour lifts suspension of Olesen

• Paul Lawrie launches new Scottish pro tour

SIK Golf claims that no professional golfer is paid to play its products. Rather, DeChambeau and others, including Brendon Todd, use them for the performance benefits. Furthermore, all of their putters are 100% CNC milled from 303 Stainless Steel bars, so every single putter they make is the same as those used on tour.

DeChambeau uses the armlock version of the Pro C-Series putter, which retails for $400.

To find out more about SIK Golf, visit the company website.

