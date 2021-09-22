search
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau wants end to Koepka feud says coach

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau wants end to Koepka feud says coach

By Michael McEwan20 September, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau Brooks Koepka mike schy Ryder Cup Team USA The Times feud
Bryson De Chambeau Brooks Koepka Feud

Without question, it has been the biggest talking-point in golf all summer: the feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

The pair resumed hostilities initially forged during the 2019 FedEx Cup at the US PGA Championship in May when footage of Koepka reacting disparagingly towards DeChambeau leaked online.

Ever since, neither side has been prepared to concede any ground to the other, prompting some fans to heckle DeChambeau by shouting Koepka's name at him during recent PGA Tour events.

Now, though, as the pair prepare to represent the USA in this week's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, it appears that 2020 US Open champ Bryson wants a truce.

Speaking to The Times, DeChambeau's coach Mike Schy said: "Whether or not they are both doing it to maximise their global profile, Bryson wants it over. Move on. The bottom line is two big egos."

Schy added that star pupil DeChambeau can sometimes come across as selfish due to his idiosyncrasies but insisted that he is committed to giving his all for the team in what will be his second Ryder Cup appearance.

“Bryson loves team play," he said. "At times, when he’s struggling, it can look a little selfish, but the reality is he is doing his best to contribute."

Dealing with Koepka may well be the least of DeChambeau's problems this week.

He recently revealed that he has "wrecked" his hands preparing to participate in a Long Drive competition next week.

That, according to Schy, is typically Bryson.

“I don’t think he’s ever content because he never truly enjoys the wins,” he added. “When he won the US Open he was forced to celebrate with friends and so it lingered longer.

"At the John Deere, he probably enjoyed it for two hours and then it was on to the next thing. Then it’s, ‘I hate my golf game’. He never enjoys it. He’s never satisfied. He’s built that way.”

