search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau widely criticised for slow play

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau widely criticised for slow play

By bunkered.co.uk28 January, 2019
Bryson DeChambeau Dubai Desert Classic European Tour Slow play Rules of Golf Twitter Paul Lawrie Craig Connelly Ian Wright Chris Paisley Haotong Li
Bryson De Chambeau

We’re less than a month into 2019 and, already, the issue of slow play has reared its ugly head at the very top level of the game.

Bryson DeChambeau has been widely criticised on social media for the amount of time he took during the Dubai Desert Classic.

In a video posted on the European Tour’s Twitter account, the American – who won the title by a whopping seven shots – was seen taking well over a minute to hit a shot.

• Rose dedicates Torrey win to recovering caddie

• Pros vent fury at 'utterly ridiculous' Li penalty

This is despite a recommendation in the new Rules of Golf, which came into effect on January 1, that players “take no longer than 40 seconds to make a stroke (and usually you should be able to play more quickly than that)”.

Here’s the clip:

The amount of time it takes DeChambeau to hit his shot has been widely condemned, with former Open champion Paul Lawrie particularly critical.

Top caddie Craig Connelly was equally unimpressed by DeChambeau’s pace.

It even caught the attention of former Arsenal and England forward Ian Wright.

DeChambeau did have at least one person fighting his corner, however – English pro Chris Paisley.

Golf has a long history of inconsistency with enforcing slow plays rules – or ‘recommendations’ – but what particularly frustrated some people about the leniency shown to DeChambeau was the fact that it came on the same day as a controversial penalty for Haotong Li.

The Chinese golfer was harshly penalised for his caddie lining him up on the 72nd hole of the championship – a decision that has been almost universally condemned by Li’s fellow pros, commentators and fans alike.

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Dubai Desert Classic

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Slow play

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Paul Lawrie

Related Articles - Craig Connelly

Related Articles - Chris Paisley

Related Articles - Haotong Li

Golf News

One of Augusta National's toughest holes just got tougher
WATCH - Pro putts for eagle; walks off with double-bogey
“It would be awesome” – Patrick Reed targets big goal
Aussie pro defends himself against "cheating" accusations
Early-bird tickets for Scottish Golf Show on-sale NOW!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow