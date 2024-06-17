Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

June 16 will go down as one of the better Sundays Bryson DeChambeau has enjoyed.

The American outstayed Rory McIlroy to clinch a second US Open title and a historic winner’s prize.

DeChambeau left Pinehurst No.2 in North Carolina with a record $4.3 million, as well as the prestigious trophy and a Jack Nicklaus medal.

What he also achieved was a significant breakthrough in the Official World Golf Rankings.

In winning his national open, the 30-year-old – a staunch critic of the OWGR system since moving to LIV Golf – moved into the world’s top ten for the first time in two years.

“If I’m to be quite frank, I hope we can figure things out quickly,” he said in the champions press conference. “I hope this can bridge the gap between a divided game.

“All I want to do is entertain and do my best for the game of golf, execute and provide some awesome entertainment for the fans. From at least what I can tell, that’s what the fans want, and they deserve that.

“You can say what’s happened in the past, you know, you were part of the reason… Let bygones be bygones and go figure it out. Let’s figure out this amazing game that creates so much positivity back to where it belongs.”

Jon Rahm is the only other player from the Saudi-backed circuit to have a place inside the top-ten. The Spaniard sits one place above DeChambeau at No.9.

Meanwhile, the Crushers GC captain – who trailed McIlroy by two shots with five holes to play on Sunday – was ranked as high as 124 just one month ago.

Prior to his second placed effort at the PGA Championship at Valhalla, DeChambeau was well outside the top 100 before catapulting to number 35.

His new ranking, as of June 17, represents the first time he’s been in the top ten since the Saudi International in 2022, when he was ninth.

