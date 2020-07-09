search
Bryson DeChambeau's daily diet – could you stomach this?

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau’s daily diet – could you stomach this?

By Michael McEwan01 July, 2020
Since the PGA Tour emerged from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus, one man has had more said and written about him than any other player in the game.

Bryson DeChambeau.

The once-slender Californian has beefed up and bulked out, adding around 20 pounds whilst in quarantine in a bid to hit the hit the ball further and, ultimately, shoot lower scores.

It’s working, too.

In the three events since lockdown ended, DeChambeau has finished T3, T8 and T6, with a stroke average of 66.5. He is a combined 46-under-par for his last three tournaments and is second only to Cameron Champ in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and Driving Distance.

At last week’s Travelers Championship, he hit the third longest drive recorded so far in the 2019/20 PGA Tour season, launching his tee shot at the tenth a whopping 428 yards during the second round.

Those who mock the 26-year-old’s eccentric ways are slowly being silenced and it is surely only a matter of time before he wins his sixth PGA Tour title.

Ahead of this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, DeChambeau outlined the daily diet he has been consuming in a bid to, as he put it, “get massive”.

All told, he reckons he consumes around 3,500 calories. For context, the recommended daily intake for a male is roughly 2,500 calories.

“I don't necessarily eat anything or everything I want,” he said. “There is this overlying principle of a two-to-one carb-to-protein ratio, so that is first and foremost. I try and retain that throughout the whole day with everything I eat and drink.”

Here’s a look at what’s on DeChambeau’s menu in an average day.

Breakfast

- Four eggs
- Five pieces of bacon
- Toast
- Two protein shakes

During the day

- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
- GoMacro bars “here and there”
- Two protein shakes mid-round or every six holes
- “Snacking” during practice

Dinner

- Steak and potatoes
- Two protein shakes

He reckons he’s gone from consuming two or three Orgain protein shakes a day to putting away six or seven.

“With the weight up, I just had to consume a lot more,” he explained. “Luckily, I like the taste of those shakes so I can take those pretty easily.”

Question is: could you keep up with DeChambeau’s diet?

