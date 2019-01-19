search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau's latest innovation is his quirkiest yet

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau's latest innovation is his quirkiest yet

By bunkered.co.uk15 January, 2019
Bryson DeChambeau Wedges Cobra Golf Equipment PGA Tour Sony Open Short Game Gear Instagram
De Chambeau Jan 2019

Just when you think Bryson DeChambeau can’t possibly get more eccentric, he goes and outdoes himself.

From single-length clubs, to side-saddle putting, to measuring greens with a compass, to putting with the flagstick in, the 25-year-old American - who finished in a tie for tenth at last week's Sony Open - has done all sorts of quirky stuff so far in his professional career.

His latest innovation is very much in the same ‘out of the box thinking’ vein.

View this post on Instagram

Closer look at @brysondechambeau Lob Wedge. 🧐

A post shared by GolfWRX (@golfwrx) on

According to reports, DeChambeau has worked with Cobra tour staff to customise his lob wedge, taking around 25g of ‘excess’ material out of the back flange, behind the topline, the perimeter of the clubhead and the sole.

• Have you seen Nike's grass-inspired golf shoe?

• Matt Kuchar at the centre of caddie storm

The result? This rather raw, industrial-looking club.

It’s not done him any harm, either. He’s currently eighth on the PGA Tour for scrambling.

It does, though, make you wonder what he’ll think of next. If his latest Instagram post is any indicator, we may not have to wait long to find out...

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Wedges

Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Sony Open

Related Articles - Short Game

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Instagram

Golf News

Ho-Sung Choi's slo-mo swing is the only video you need to see today
Shane Lowry reveals "goal" after Abu Dhabi win
Who is the highest earner on the PGA Tour without a win?
Dream Saturday looms for Scots duo in Abu Dhabi
Padraig Harrington hints at reducing captains’ picks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow