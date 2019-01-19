Bryson DeChambeau's latest innovation is his quirkiest yet

Just when you think Bryson DeChambeau can’t possibly get more eccentric, he goes and outdoes himself.



From single-length clubs, to side-saddle putting, to measuring greens with a compass, to putting with the flagstick in, the 25-year-old American - who finished in a tie for tenth at last week's Sony Open - has done all sorts of quirky stuff so far in his professional career.

His latest innovation is very much in the same ‘out of the box thinking’ vein.

According to reports, DeChambeau has worked with Cobra tour staff to customise his lob wedge, taking around 25g of ‘excess’ material out of the back flange, behind the topline, the perimeter of the clubhead and the sole.



The result? This rather raw, industrial-looking club.

It’s not done him any harm, either. He’s currently eighth on the PGA Tour for scrambling.

It does, though, make you wonder what he’ll think of next. If his latest Instagram post is any indicator, we may not have to wait long to find out...