A little after 2.48pm on Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau puffed his chest out and marched off the first tee box at Royal Portrush.

Almost exactly 24 hours later, he waved to the galleries overlooking the 18th green, basking in the rapturous applause that cheered him over the cut line and into the weekend.

This was never a case of simply making the cut, though.

“I’ve played the same as I did yesterday,” he said after signing for a six-under-par 65 today, the second lowest round of the week so far. “That’s links golf for you.

“I executed pretty much the same shots as I did yesterday. I didn’t feel like I played any different. Today they just kind of went more my way.”

Good fortune, acceptance, and patience are perhaps aspects of links that he is still grasping. After all, the LIV man’s Open record is undesirable, and only he knows if he truly played the same. The results of his opening two rounds, however, could barely have been more different.

And it points to his biggest problem: at his very best, DeChambeau can also be his very worst.

His first trip around the Dunluce Links began to unravel on the 496-yard par-4 fourth, where his case of the lefts was punished. The number on his scorecard was six, but the picture would’ve painted a wild drive and a whiff.

DeChambeau trudged on, head down, beyond ceaseless shouts of ‘let’s go Bryson’. Nothing here was going. Another left miss on the 202-yard par-3 13th resulted in double, but his day could still get worse.

Bogeys at 17 and 18 resided the world No.15 to near bottom of the leaderboard. At +7, DeChambeau was beating only six players – among them, 55-year-old KJ Choi, his antithesis.

The agony was summed up minutes later, when the two-time US Open champion attempted to throw a ball to a fan. Like his day, it missed and came crashing down at his feet.

He didn’t speak to the media, nor did he let off steam at the range. A penny for his thoughts on Thursday evening – thankfully he offered them on Friday.

“I want to go home,” DeChambeau told himself last night. “But I woke up this morning and I said, you know what, I can’t give up. My dad always told me never to give up, just got to keep going, and that’s what I did today.”

The 18 holes which followed could hardly have captured his resurgence from golf pariah to fan favourite better. Somehow, this was the same man, but reborn.

A three-under-par front nine, comprised of birdies – his first of the week, remember – at holes two, seven and nine, made this impossible chase for perfection possible.

Was everything suddenly going DeChambeau’s way? By the time he appeared at the 17th tee, the American was two-over-par and projected to make the cut.

That’s when the fans had their favourite back. Finally, a fist pump, a fist bump for caddie Greg Bodine, and a high-five for one fan en route to the 461-yard closer.

And the walk down the 18th was fit for the Champion Golfer of the Year, marking a 13-shot swing between rounds one and two that was inches from being 14. Still, a smile snuck through.

Bryson DeChambeau was lost on the links before he “persevered through some emotionally difficult moments.”

He said: “To hold myself together and not get p****d and slam clubs and throw things and all that like I wanted to, like I was very proud of myself.”

DeChambeau might not win the Claret Jug this weekend. He might never win the Claret Jug, in fact. But if he is to achieve perfection, golf’s oldest test is his newest problem – and the rollercoaster hasn’t stopped yet.

“In order to be a complete golfer, you’ve got to win over here,” he conceded. “For me, if it was ever to happen in my career, it probably would be the proudest as well.”

