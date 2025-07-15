Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau will cross paths with Robert MacIntyre for the first time in a fascinating grouping at The Open.

DeChambeau will play alongside MacIntyre and Justin Rose for the opening two rounds at Royal Portrush.

And the two-time US Open champion, who has not yet been able to adapt his uniquely destructive game to a delicate links test, believes he could learn from MacIntyre by osmosis here on the Causeway Coast.

• ‘I can break things’ – Robert MacIntyre details ‘mental’ cool down hour

• Jon Rahm explains why LIV event was ideal Open prep

“I plan to [learn from MacIntyre],” DeChambeau stressed. “I definitely plan to. I want to see what he does.”

Up until now, DeChambeau has enjoyed watching last year’s Scottish Open champion from afar.

“It’s impressive,” DeChambeau said when asked about MacIntyre’s rise.

“What he’s done to play in the U.S. and compete and contend is very impressive. Being a lefty and he’s got his dip of the head, it’s really cool to watch him play.

“That’s why I think the game of golf is so cool because from any walks of life, any place, you can come play if you work hard enough.

“I think he’s shown that he’s an elite player, and it will be fun to play with him on Thursday.”

• Scottie Scheffler addresses LIV world ranking points bid

• The Open: Three tee shots can cause havoc at Royal Portrush

Whether DeChambeau will be able to match brain and brawn to contend here is another matter.

As of yet, DeChambeau has mustered just one top-ten in an Open, and that was in the 2022 renewal at St Andrews where fairways are wide and errant drives are not as fiercely punished.

But DeChambeau feels he is slowly finding a formula that can makes him a credible threat in the wind.

“Right now it feels as good as it’s ever been,” DeChambeau added. “Hitting it far, hitting it straight as I can, and learning how to putt better on these greens in windy conditions and rain and all that.

“It’s just figuring it out. It’s just going to take time and something that I never really experienced growing up in California.”

Asked how he has changed his approach since his Open debut eight years ago, DeChambeau said: “Playing into the wind a lot more, not trying to ride the wind is something that’s pretty simple to talk about but sometimes difficult to execute.

“When it’s a unique scenario, depending on where the hazards are and the bunkers are and trying to get a certain shot to a certain place, just being a little more strategic.

“That’s what we’re looking at doing this week is just try to be as strategic as possible and put the ball in a place where I can give myself good chances for birdie.

“Just having fun out here is what I’m trying to accomplish this week and being pretty strategic.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.