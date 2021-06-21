search
HomeGolf News"I don't even care" – Bryson DeChambeau on US Open collapse

Golf News

“I don’t even care” – Bryson DeChambeau on US Open collapse

By Ryan Crombie21 June, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau Torrey Pines US Open Major Championships Major winners
Bryson De Chambuea Torreypines

Bryson DeCheambeau has said that his US Open collapse didn’t bother him because he has already won it.

The 2020 US Open winner failed to defend his title despite sitting at the top of the leaderboard with only ten holes to play.

A 44 on the back nine dropped the 27-year-old from the summit of the leaderboard, into a tie for 26th at the end of the day.

• Bob Mac pleased with decent week at US Open 

Bogeys at 11 and 12 from DeChambeau were compounded by a double-bogey on the par-5 13th. His foot slipped on the tee box, before he could only strike his ball 145 yards out of the Torrey Pines thick rough. His third shot landed in a greenside bunker, while his fourth skipped over the green. A chip and two putts later gave the Californian a seven and left him well out of contention.

“Right now. I don't even care,” said DeChambeau. “People think that I've changed a lot, attitude-wise and everything. It's frustrating in the moment when it's happening, but afterwards for me now, I don't really care as much. I've already won it.”

• Bryson blasted by fans over no 'Fore' shout

• US Open hopeful four-putts from FIVE FEET

The eight-time PGA Tour winner reflected on his strategy for the week, admitting that he had to be “lucky” to defend his title.

“I knew going into the week that was going to be my game plan,” he added. “I had to be a little lucky, and I was for the first three and a half days and just didn't get lucky on the last nine. 

“Nobody understands, at least if you play professional golf, major championship golf. A lot of it is luck.

• Rahm produces epic US Open finish

“I didn't get off the rails at all. It's golf. People will say I did this or did that, and it's just golf. I've had plenty of times where I hit it way worse than today and I won. It's just one of those things where I didn't have the right breaks happen at the right time.”

