HomeGolf NewsBryson DeCheambeau: “I’ve reached my physical limit”

Golf News

Bryson DeCheambeau: “I’ve reached my physical limit”

By Ryan Crombie20 May, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau Driving Distance PGA Championship Kiawah Island Major Championships PGA Tour swing speed
Bryson De Chambeau Kiawahisland

Bryson DeChambeau has said that he has become dumbfounded at how to continue hitting the ball faster and longer.

Dechambeau, 27, has rocked the world of golf with his body transformation over the past year – adding 45lbs and 20 yards of distance off the tee.

His maximum ball speed has gradually ticked up from 174mph to over 200mph in little over a year, but it looks as if his progress has come to a grinding halt.

The American, who is seeking to take advantage of the 7,876-yard Ocean Course at Kiawah Island this week, admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he has hit a wall when it comes to increasing his driving distance.

• DeChambeau details encounter with UFOs

• US PGA 2021: Round 1 tee times in full

• Former champ out of US PGA with injury

"I've reached a physical limitation that I don't know how to get past yet,” explained the 2020 US Open champion. “I'm getting stronger. I'm the strongest I've ever been, but it doesn't produce swing speed, which is really interesting. How to increase swing speed when you're working out is something that nobody has ever really figured out. 

“It takes years to get up to the long drive levels that the guys like Kyle Berkshire has and stuff like that. Maybe just be a timing thing. May also be I've played a lot of golf, not gotten enough rest.

“When quarantine came about I had time to physically transform everything. I took a couple weeks off of even playing golf or touching a golf club and literally changed my body. I don't have that time now.”

Speaking about the immediate challenge that faces him this week at Kiawah Island, the eight-time PGA tour winner believes that luck will play a big role.

• The incredible story of the Wanamaker Trophy

• US PGA Confidential: The big storylines debated!

“A lot of it is going to be dependent on luck this week, I will say that,” he added. “When it's dependent on luck you have to be patient.

“You have to say either there's going to be good breaks, there's going to be bad breaks, but you have to be patient, wait for those opportunities to make birdies on the par-5s, on those short par-4s, and just hit it in the middle of the green this week. That is my ultimate goal and, if I can hit as many greens as possible, I think I'll do okay.”

