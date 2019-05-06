search
Bubba: Tiger blocked my phone number

Bubba: Tiger blocked my phone number

By Michael McEwan06 May, 2019
Bubba Watson has revealed that Tiger Woods has blocked his phone number – because he won’t stop sending the 15-time major champion annoying texts. 

Speaking to popular US radio host Dan Patrick, Watson explained how he bugged Woods to breaking point after getting his number from Ryder and Presidents Cup team group chats.

“He’s blocked me before,” Bubba said. "He changes his number quite a bit.

“You get every player’s number, so y’all can have a group text going. So even if he blocks me, I get it that week and then I’ll have it for a little bit.

“I send him so many text messages. Just random stuff like ‘Look at this, it’s a bottle of water. Oh, here’s this.’ So that might be why he blocked me. But for that one week when we’re on the team together, I love to just send him random stuff. And he’s like ‘Can you please stop?'”

Why does absolutely nothing about this surprise us?

