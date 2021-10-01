Bubba Watson announces split from caddie Ted Scott

Bubba Watson has announced that he and long-time caddie Ted Scott have gone their separate ways.

The news comes less than 24 hours after it was confirmed that Justin Thomas has split with his looper Jimmy Johnson and replaced him with Phil Mickelson’s former bagman Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay.

Scott has been on Watson’s bag for the last fifteen years, during which time the 42-year-old lefty won The Masters twice, racked up 12 PGA Tour titles, reached a career high of second on the Official World Golf Ranking, and played on four Ryder Cup teams.

Announcing the news on social media, Watson said: “After 15 incredible years together, Teddy and I have decided to end our on-course partnership. We recently came to the decision after some deep talks, not only about golf but life.



“When we met, I don’t think we ever imagined how much we would experience together. Teddy deserves more credit than anyone can imagine for our success on the golf course, but I am just as grateful for his friendship and the way he has helped me grow as a person.”



Addressing Scott, Watson added: “Thank you for having my back for the last 15 years. It has been a blessing and privilege to have you by my side. I know you’ll do great things whether it's coaching, caddying or regaining the World Foosball Champion title. I’m excited to see and support whatever comes next for you, my friend.”

