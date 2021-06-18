Bubba Watson speaks up in support of Matthew Wolff

Bubba Watson propelled himself into contention to win the US Open this weekend courtesy of a four-under 67 on Friday morning.

However, getting his hands on what would be a third major title was secondary in his thoughts when he arrived at Torrey Pines today. Instead, he was more concerned with reaching out to Matthew Wolff.

Speaking to the media after ending a two-month sabbatical from the game with a one-under 70, Wolff detailed the mental health struggleshe has faced in recent months.

Watson, no stranger to such battles of his own, reached out to Wolff earlier in the week to play a practice round with him, during which he detailed some of his own experiences.

“I was just sharing my own issues and struggles,” said Watson. “Not that he wanted to hear it. He didn't ask for my advice.

"I love him. I love his family. I love his team. So I was just talking to them and just shared that I've wasted money, I've saved money, I've bought businesses, sold businesses, I've lost 20, 30 pounds because of struggles. I said, I've done everything you're thinking about, I've done it all. So I said, if you ever want advice, just call me.”

He added: “I was going to text him a few weeks ago but I wanted to talk to him in person and that's what I did. I was just trying to give him my two cents. He didn't ask for it, but I gave it to him anyway.”

Asked to identify his own personal highest and lowest points, Watson added: “Adopting my two kids, I guess those would be high on the list. Passing 17 years of marriage, I guess that's high on the list too.

"There's milestones that we go through in life. The top would be making it to the pearly gates and making it to Heaven. I guess that would be my top.

“Losing all that weight was definitely my lowest point, and the things that we don't talk about a lot is the people around us. They're going through it too. Even though they don't show it, they know we’re going through something. I don't know where the high is, but I'm definitely not at my lowest, so we're heading in the right direction.”