Bubba Watson: Twitter reacts to latest addition to major champ's bag

Bubba Watson took to social media yesterday to show off his new PING bag, which featured the brand’s new G425 driver... as well as an item that didn’t go down quite as well with golf fans.

That's right, the 42-year-old has added some IRON COVERS to his bag.

The two-time Masters champ was quick off the mark to ask his social media followers for their opinions.

He posted a photo of his covered up equipment with the caption: “Got some new #ironcovers in the #PING bag... what do y’all think? Yes... No... Maybe? Thanks @pinggolfjapan !!@PingTour #PlayYourBest.”

Iron covers have long split opinion amongst golfers - some love them, some hate them - and, judging by the response to Watson's post, it appears as if that's not going to change any time soon.

Here are just some of the reactions to the iron covers...

Maybe when they're packed and flying in baggage claim but on course? No, no, no and no. 1000 times no. @jtedscott PLEASE don't let him.... Joe Willie is begging you to stop the insanity 🙏 — Judith Coleman (@heyjudeworld) January 14, 2021

Hell no Bubba - you’re better than that. Also I’d be asking for a 20% raise if I was your Caddie and had to deal with those. — Gibbster (@gibbster24) January 14, 2021

No, well maybe for guys that have someone to take off and put back on. Too much work for me. Will get lost or kids will put rocks in there. So, that’s a no for me, Bubba... — SamS (@snow_sam) January 14, 2021

Even social media personality Paige Spiranac weighed in on the debate...

I wanted to be nicer in 2021 and today I’ve been tested with Bubba Watson showing off his iron covers — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 14, 2021

Whether Watson takes the covers to the course remains to be seen but it is not uncommon for tour players to do so. Aaron Rai, the 2020 Scottish Open champion, is one of those to make regular use of them.