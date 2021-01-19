search
Bubba Watson: Twitter reacts to latest addition to major champ's bag

Golf News

Bubba Watson: Twitter reacts to latest addition to major champ's bag

By Ryan Crombie15 January, 2021
Bubba Watson Ping iron covers Social media Paige Spiranac Golf News Golf fans
Watson Iron Covers

Bubba Watson took to social media yesterday to show off his new PING bag, which featured the brand’s new G425 driver... as well as an item that didn’t go down quite as well with golf fans.

That's right, the 42-year-old has added some IRON COVERS to his bag.

The two-time Masters champ was quick off the mark to ask his social media followers for their opinions. 

• Major champion wary over the return of fans

• Limited number of patrons to attend 2021 Masters

He posted a photo of his covered up equipment with the caption: “Got some new #ironcovers in the #PING bag... what do y’all think? Yes... No... Maybe? Thanks @pinggolfjapan !!@PingTour #PlayYourBest.”

Iron covers have long split opinion amongst golfers - some love them, some hate them - and, judging by the response to Watson's post, it appears as if that's not going to change any time soon.

Here are just some of the reactions to the iron covers...

• Thomas apologises for homophobic slur

Even social media personality Paige Spiranac weighed in on the debate... 

• Top coach suggests one thing to help Spieth

Whether Watson takes the covers to the course remains to be seen but it is not uncommon for tour players to do so. Aaron Rai, the 2020 Scottish Open champion, is one of those to make regular use of them.

