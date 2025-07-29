Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Now this is what you call a golf course upgrade.

The Buckinghamshire, a prestigious private members club, has announced plans to enhance its glorious 18-hole parkland layout to the tune of £3million.

This popular venue, located just outside west London, had a £10million investment into its luxury 17th century clubhouse from its owners, the Arora Group, in 2024 – and now the championship course is getting a significant makeover.

With a complete renovation of its 68 bunkers coming in the spring, the club is also adding more than 100,000 linear metres of piped and secondary drainage in an attempt to increase its water capture capabilities.

A repurposing of the first tee area will see a new “compact warm-up putting green” which allows space for a fourball to practice on the greens just before teeing off.

On the stunning closing par-3, meanwhile, a new championship tee has been built, with the hole now playing 220 yards from the back tees.

A new state-of-the-art practice facility is also in the works, for good measure.

Gerry Ivers, managing director of The Buckinghamshire, said: “Our members’ playing experience is paramount, which is why this is an important investment.

“The frequency of wetter winters is increasing due to climate change, so we are taking steps to ensure playing conditions remain at a very high standard all year round.

“The renovation of the bunkers and the return to shorter, native rye caps around their edges, replacing longer fescues, is something we are especially pleased with.

“Our greenkeeping team played an important role in this work and it has significantly improved definition and playability.”

The Buckinghamshire, which opened in 1992, is the headquarters of the Ladies European Tour and has previously hosted qualifying for both the US Women’s Open and The Open.