Buckle up! Next year's major venues are SPECTACULAR!

After seven men's majors in the last 12 months, we now have to wait almost nine before we get to another.



Judging by the look of the host venues for 2022, though, it appears that the wait will be more than worth it.



The year gets underway, as is customary, with a visit to Augusta National (April 7-10) for what will be the 86th Masters Tournament.



Everybody knows all about Augusta and its allure, intrigue and promise of high drama, and so the countdown is well and truly on for Hideki Matsuyama's defence of the Green Jacket.



However, the other three major courses for next year look rather tasty, too. Here's a quick guide to them.

US PGA

Southern Hills, OK • May 19-22

The 104th edition of the US PGA will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the acclaimed Southern Hills Country Club. Established in 1936, the club has a rich championship pedigree, having staged the US Open three times (1958, 1977 and 2001) and the US PGA on four occasions (1970, 1982, 1994 and 2007). The most recent of those battles for the Wanamaker Trophy ended with Tiger Woods winning his 13th major - but will the now 15-time major champion be fit enough to take his place in the field as long-time rival Phil Mickelson defends? Time will tell...



US Open

Brookline, MA • June 13-16

Jon Rahm's title defence is set to take place at The County Club in Brookline, Massachusetts - one of the oldest country clubs in the United States. One of the founder members of the USGA, it has staged three editions of the US Open: Francis Ouimet's win in 1913; Julius Boros' victory in 1963; and the first of Curtis Strange's back-to-back triumphs in 1988. However, it is perhaps best known as the host venue for the 1999 Ryder Cup, when Ben Crenshaw's US side staged an improbable final day fightback to deny Europe a third straight win in the match.



The Open

Old Course, St Andrews • July 14-17

The much-anticipated 150th Open takes place at the Old Course in St Andrews, and it looks set to be a memorable, historic occasion. The world's most famous links will welcome the best players in the game to do battle for the Claret Jug for a record 30th time. Can Collin Morikawa become the first player to successfully defend the title since Padraig Harrington in 2008? If you want to be there to find out in person, the only way to guarantee your place is to enter the R&A's Ticket Ballot. You'll need to be quick, though - it closes on October 4.

