Golf News

"Buffoon!" - Poulter takes aim at Downing Street hopeful

By Michael McEwan28 November, 2019
Ian Poulter Jeremy Corbyn Labour Party Politics General Election Twitter Lee Westwood
Ian Poulter

Two weeks today, the UK will go the polls for the country’s third General Election in four-and-a-half years.

One man who won’t be voting for Jeremy Corbyn and his Labour party? Ian Poulter.

The Ryder Cup hero didn’t pull any punches in his appraisal of the man looking to get the keys to 10 Downing Street.

• European Tour breaks new ground this week

Responding to a Sky News tweet about Mr. Corbyn early this morning, Poulter let his feelings be known…

• BANNED! Historic club takes a bold stand

This isn’t the first time, the Englishman has labelled the Labour leader a ‘buffoon’. He did likewise earlier this month.

• Boost for women's golf as LET & LPGA to merge

Poulter’s compatriot and Ryder Cup teammate Lee Westwood has also criticised Mr. Corbyn over his policies

The General Election will take place on December 12 – the first time the country has gone to the polls to choose a new Government in December since 1923.

 

