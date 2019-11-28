"Buffoon!" - Poulter takes aim at Downing Street hopeful

Two weeks today, the UK will go the polls for the country’s third General Election in four-and-a-half years.



One man who won’t be voting for Jeremy Corbyn and his Labour party? Ian Poulter.



The Ryder Cup hero didn’t pull any punches in his appraisal of the man looking to get the keys to 10 Downing Street.



Responding to a Sky News tweet about Mr. Corbyn early this morning, Poulter let his feelings be known…

This isn’t the first time, the Englishman has labelled the Labour leader a ‘buffoon’. He did likewise earlier this month.

What a complete buffoon you really are.. No one is allowed to be successful. You can’t for one minute be serious. Deluded. https://t.co/CYLOxCzXEM — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) November 2, 2019

Poulter’s compatriot and Ryder Cup teammate Lee Westwood has also criticised Mr. Corbyn over his policies

This tweet is not aging well Jezza. If you’ve bothered to read the responses I’d consider rethinking your policies. Wonder how much tax you pay and how much you give to charity? https://t.co/0xo856VlVk — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) November 2, 2019

The General Election will take place on December 12 – the first time the country has gone to the polls to choose a new Government in December since 1923.