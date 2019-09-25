Buggy-driving vandal tears up popular course

A vandal driving an off-road buggy has caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to a popular English golf course.



Parts of the layout at Prestwich Golf Club in Greater Manchester were shredded following the incident, which took place late in the afternoon last Friday.



The Manchester Evening News is reporting that an individual was spotted performing donuts on one of the greens, before also tearing up a fairway and tee box.



Course manager Chris Harding told the newspaper: "The damage is horrendous, it has been completely shredded. It is going to cost a hell of a lot of money to repair."

"The club doesn't deserve this. There has been a good buzz about the place, but everyone is just feeling flat now. It's heartbreaking."



Police are investigating but have not yet made any arrests.



Prestwich is currently in the middle of a £1m course renovation, which has been funded, in part, by a property developer Mulberry Homes. The plans include the remodelling of 11 of the existing holes, with 17 luxury homes to be built on part of the previous layout.

"A lot of time and money has gone into building the course and making sure it is ready to play on," added Harding. "It is going to take a lot of time and effort to get us back on schedule."



