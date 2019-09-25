search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBuggy-driving vandal tears up popular course

Golf News

Buggy-driving vandal tears up popular course

By Michael McEwan25 September, 2019
Prestwich Golf Club Golf in England Golf in Manchester vandalism Chris Harding Manchester Evening NEws
Prestwich Golf Club

A vandal driving an off-road buggy has caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to a popular English golf course.

Parts of the layout at Prestwich Golf Club in Greater Manchester were shredded following the incident, which took place late in the afternoon last Friday.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that an individual was spotted performing donuts on one of the greens, before also tearing up a fairway and tee box.

• Members hit out as club closure is confirmed

• Trump gets go-ahead for new Scots course

Course manager Chris Harding told the newspaper: "The damage is horrendous, it has been completely shredded. It is going to cost a hell of a lot of money to repair."

REVIEWED - TAYLORMADE P790 IRONS

"The club doesn't deserve this. There has been a good buzz about the place, but everyone is just feeling flat now. It's heartbreaking."

Police are investigating but have not yet made any arrests.

• Bob-Mac targets breakthrough win at St Andrews

• Topgolf is coming to Glasgow

Prestwich is currently in the middle of a £1m course renovation, which has been funded, in part, by a property developer Mulberry Homes. The plans include the remodelling of 11 of the existing holes, with 17 luxury homes to be built on part of the previous layout.

"A lot of time and money has gone into building the course and making sure it is ready to play on," added Harding. "It is going to take a lot of time and effort to get us back on schedule."

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf in England

Related Articles - vandalism

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour pro accused of spitting on fellow player’s ball
There's something very weird about this week's LPGA event
Yet more good news for Donald Trump
Upgraded Victoria Course ready to test world's best
Slieve Russell: A true gem on the Emerald Isle

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow